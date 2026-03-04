The Ultimate Guide to the Perfect Solo Movie Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I find myself barely getting any “me time” lately. Most of my days are spent in class, at work, finishing homework, and attending club meetings. When I’m not focused on getting a good education or having the perfect future career, I usually spend that time with friends.

Due to all these commitments, I never really get the chance to go and do my own thing, but that doesn’t stop me. This only means that when I do get that chance, I’m going to use it wisely.

One of my favorite pastimes is going to the cinema. Now, when we all think about going to the movies, I’m sure you imagine your friends with you, but what if you didn’t? What if I told you that one of the most fun ways to have some “me time” is to take yourself to the movies on a solo date? Well, if you’re interested, I’ve mastered the ultimate way of having the best movie night at the cinema by yourself!

Grab the Essentials

The first thing you’re going to want to do is grab one of the biggest bags you can carry. Inside this bag, you’re going to pack a blanket that’s big enough to keep you warm and cozy, but small enough that it won’t cover up the seats next to you. You might think I’m insane for bringing a whole blanket to the movies, but trust me. If I could only bring one thing to the cinema, it would be my blanket.

Also, inside this bag, you’re going to sneak some snacks (don’t worry — we all do it). Pack your favorite drink, and maybe some chips or candy. Personally, I don’t want to pay $6 for a medium Diet Coke. Bonus points if you show up in your pajamas or sweats. To have the best time, you need to make yourself at home!

Pick the Perfect Movie

Most of the time, when we don’t go see a movie we’ve been wanting to see, it’s because we don’t have a friend to go with. Well, usually, the reason why we can’t find someone to go with us is that they’re not interested in seeing the same movie.

Your friend might want to watch the newest rom-com, while you only want to see the next action movie coming out. This can prevent us from watching the movie we really wanted to see, just because we didn’t have someone to go with.

The best experiences of going to the movies by yourself are going to see that movie you’ve been waiting to come out. Go and watch that movie you know you’re going to love, without feeling restricted!

Enjoy Yourself

Go to the movies open-minded! It’s okay to feel a little nervous at first, and you might feel a bit awkward (I know I did when I tried it the first time). You have to believe that you’re going to have a great time.

Sometimes the most fun you have is by stepping out of your comfort zone. You also get the chance to do whatever you want — it’s just you. Change your mindset!

If you haven’t gone to the movies solo before, I believe it’s definitely worth a shot. It’s one of my favorite forms of self-care. Plus, we all need to hang out with ourselves every once in a while. If you’re still a bit hesitant, you never know if you’ll like it until you try it. Treat yourself to that solo movie date!

