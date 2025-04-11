6 Movies That the ASLC Should Show This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the vibrant colors of spring begin to bloom across the FSU campus, the countdown to finals, and summer around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate the changing seasons than with a great movie.

Whether it’s a coming-of-age movie, a romance, or a rom-com, these six movies perfectly encapsulate the lively energy of the transition from spring to summer. To honor the end of the semester, here are some movies they should play at FSU’s Student Life Cinema (SLC)!

Spring Breakers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spring Breakers (@springbreakers) This iconic 2013 movie tells the story of four college girls on the road to Florida for spring break, who break bad to get money for the trip. The movie follows them on their wild trip as they get arrested and bailed out to live a life of crime. This movie perfectly encapsulates the energy of the 2010s, spring break, and the craziness of Tallahassee. This movie would give a fun theater experience with friends! Grease With the semester coming to a close, what better movie to watch than the classic Grease? This wholesome movie follows a group of high school kids in the 1950s and their friendships, romances, and adventures. The musical highlights the feeling of school right before it’s about to end. Due to its lively energy, this feel-good musical would be the perfect movie to show. Dazed and Confused View this post on Instagram A post shared by film edits (@lovefor.film) This coming-of-age film shows the mayhem of a group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, celebrating the last day of high school in 1976. Starring Matthew McConaughey and Parker Posey, Dazed and Confused is the perfect springtime movie, with its laid-back feeling and the sense of nostalgia it brings. Call Me By Your Name Call Me By Your Name represents the perfect summer, following the summer of two boys, Elio and Oliver, who spend their days in a 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. This movie has stunning visuals and emotional depth and depicts a heartwarming summer romance. With the author of the book, André Aciman, coming to speak at FSU just a few weeks ago, this would be the perfect movie to show in the ASLC. La La Land View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meethismovie (@meethismovie) Spring is all about possibilities and new beginnings, just like La La Land. The movie is about Mia and Sebastian following their dreams in the city of stars. It’s a very upbeat musical, encapsulating the joy and freedom of the upcoming summertime. Songs like “Another Day of Sun” and “A Lovely Night” are the perfect optimistic songs to suit the mood of summer. This movie would be a hit at the ASLC! Mid90s View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖍 (@lovelychlmt) Mid90s follows the life of a young boy in 1990s Los Angeles. This coming-of-age story shows the personal growth and development of a group of teenage skaters navigating life. The movie encapsulates the energy of the 90s with its skater culture, music, and fashion. This movie is nostalgic and is the perfect transition from spring into summer!

These six movies are the perfect way to celebrate the end of the semester, with finals and summer just around the corner. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, or enjoy some quality time with friends, these movies can let you unwind while you anticipate summer!

