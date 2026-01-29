4 Ways I Plan on Fostering a Sustainable Lifestyle in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the season for New Year’s resolutions. Whether that means you’ve already started yours or are still trying to figure it out, the beginning of a new year is always a great excuse to try something new or improve in something you’re already familiar with. Part of my resolution this year is to be more mindful of my carbon footprint.

Now, I’m not going to become a vegetarian or limit my personal hygiene, but I feel as if it’s my responsibility to make more sustainable choices in my day-to-day life.

The ultimate goal of these challenges is to develop life-long habits that are better for my budget and, most importantly, the planet. In the future, I plan on making more drastic changes, but until then, I’m satisfied with these.

