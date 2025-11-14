A Beginner’s Guide To Crocheting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back in January of 2024, it was part of my New Year’s resolution to learn a new hobby. Conveniently, around the same time, one of my close friends invited me on an outing to Joann Fabrics (rest in peace, queen), so she could pick up supplies for her new crochet project. On a whim, I decided I wanted to learn how to crochet. I, too, bought materials for my first project: a blanket.

Now, if you know anything about crocheting, pros typically don’t recommend starting with a blanket, but I’m stubborn. Almost two years have passed, and I’ve made several blankets, a few stuffed animals, and many pieces of clothing. Once you learn how to crochet, you unlock a skill perfect for gift-making and keeping your hands busy!

Want to learn? Let’s break it down.

the Crochet Basics

Crocheting is kind of like knitting, but it only uses one hook as opposed to two needles. Pieces are typically worked in one of two ways: side-to-side or in a circle. Instructions for how to construct your chosen project are found in a pattern, which can be in a video format or written. You can also always freehand crochet, but I wouldn’t advise that for a beginner unless you’re practicing stitches.

To get started, all you’ll need is a proper-sized hook, a roll (or skein) of yarn, and a needle to sew in your ends. As a beginner, go to your local craft store and pick a skein of yarn you like. A good place to start would be with a cheap, worsted-weight yarn like the Red Heart Super Saver.

Yarn comes in weights zero through seven. Worsted-weight yarn is also known as weight four yarn. No worries, the yarn is always labeled with its weight, amount of yarn in grams, and the recommended hook size for the yarn. Follow the recommended hook size on the label unless you’re following a pattern that calls for a different size.

If you’re just looking to practice stitches, I’d buy a skein of weight four yarn and a 5 mm hook (also known as an H-8).

Terminology & Working Through Your Project

Crochet terms can be a bit confusing at first. Honestly, I still read patterns and have to go Google a word to figure out what it means.

First things first, there are two different lexicons for crochet terms: American and British. For this article, I’ll be explaining the American terms. If you ever find a pattern using British terms, I usually use this handy graphic for reference.

Starting Your Project

There are two main ways to start your work: a slip-knot or a magic circle. It took me about six months to learn a magic circle, so I won’t be going into it. However, once you have your slip knot on your hook, you can start chaining. A chain is simply a loop used as a foundation for stitches or connecting stitches. Usually, you’ll do a row of chains before adding stitches.

The Bulk of Your Project

After you complete your foundation, you’ll start with your stitches. The three most common crochet stitches are the single crochet, half-double crochet, and double crochet. They’re simply progressions of each other, adding extra loops that modify the texture of the stitch pattern. Learning these three stitches should make most beginner patterns relatively easy to follow.

Most patterns will be worked in rows or rounds. Rows are exactly what they sound like. Rows are built on top of each other by turning your work, sometimes with connecting chains or without, all depending on the pattern. Rounds are continuous, and a stitch marker will be used to keep track of your rows. I find this crochet app helpful in tracking my rows and rounds when working on projects.

Finishing or Starting Over

When you finish a pattern, it instructs you to “tie off, leave a tail, and weave in the ends.” This means to trim a length of yarn and pull this tail through your last stitch to formally tie it off. Then, use a needle to sew that tail into your project, with an effort to hide the tail in the stitches themselves. A good tip is to sew the tail onto the side of the project that will be least visible, like the inside of a tote bag or the underside of a blanket.

If you absolutely hate your project, at any point, you can “frog” your work. Essentially, just pull on the working end of the yarn to undo your stitches until you reach your desired point. This is one of the better parts of crocheting; nothing is permanent. It can always be undone.

Start Small

Crocheting can seem really daunting, especially in the very beginning. I recommend practicing stitches first before committing to a project. Once you feel comfortable, I’d try making a scarf first! Scarves are typically easy, straightforward, and can be made with simple stitches.

If you’re looking for a very easy scarf, I’d try this one. If you want a bit more of a challenge, try this one. I’ve crocheted both in the past and was very happy with the results.

Other Tips & Tricks

Crocheting, much like anything else, has a wide range of skill levels among its participants. By no means am I an expert. Some things you just have to learn along the way through practice or trial and error.

I found that when I started learning how to crochet that maintaining the proper tension was difficult. Tension is simply how loosely or tightly you crochet and hold your yarn. Sometimes a pattern will instruct you to tighten or loosen your tension. Other than this, there’s no “correct” tension. You’ll only know based on how your stitches look. Because of this, crocheting and following a pattern can take a few tries before it starts looking the way you want.

As you progress through your crochet journey, you’re only bound to get better and better. You’ll pick up your own tricks and shortcuts that make your life easier. With the holiday season coming up, now’s a great time to learn a new skill and cook up gifts for friends and family!

