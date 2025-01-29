3 Ways You Can Do Pilates on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Over the past couple of years, Pilates has taken the fitness world by storm, becoming a fan-favorite workout due to its customizability for all ages and abilities. For those less familiar with Pilates, it’s a medium-intensity workout using low-impact exercises and stretching. Originally created in Germany as a recovery method for dancers, Pilates focuses on strengthening and toning muscles and can be done on a mat or a reformer (a specialized Pilates machine).

As a former dancer, Pilates has become my go-to workout because it uses many of the same muscles that I used dancing and allows me to maintain my strength and flexibility. Most Pilates studios, however, are extremely expensive. Many charge well over $100 for just four to five classes a month. Thankfully, I’ve found ways to avoid spending my entire paycheck on this hobby of mine. Here are three ways I became a Pilates girl without breaking the bank:

At-Home Virtual Mat Pilates Personally, I’ve fallen in love with at-home virtual mat Pilates, as it’s essentially free, and I can do it in the comfort of my own apartment. All I need is a device with YouTube (I prefer a TV, but tablets and phones work as well), a yoga or exercise mat, and light weights (not required). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole McPherson (@movewithnicole) Various YouTube channels feature mat Pilates workouts, but my favorite by far is Move with Nicole. Nicole is a certified Pilates and yoga instructor with multiple years of in-studio experience and has a dance and gymnastics background. She features hundreds of easy-to-follow workouts varying in length (15 minutes to an hour long) and level (beginner to advanced). Her classes usually start with a warm-up stretch, followed by the exercises (all featuring modification suggestions), and end with a cool-down stretch. My favorite part of her videos is the different backgrounds she features, including the beach, pool, and other gorgeous nature scenes. I always finish feeling great and ready for my next workout! At-Home Reformer Pilates Although I’m always down for mat Pilates, when using a Pilates reformer, I tend to feel more challenged while working out. Believe it or not, there are actually several companies that have at-home Pilates reformers for purchase at very reasonable prices. I was able to find a foldable Pilates reformer that includes a jump board and cables on Amazon for about $380. In my opinion, this is a good investment, considering it’s equivalent to about two months of Pilates classes at a studio. I don’t currently own one, but I’m definitely putting it on my wish list! I was also able to find several Pilates reformer workouts on YouTube, including the channel HolisticMovementPilates. Led by a certified Pilates instructor, this channel features hundreds of workouts on the Pilates reformer for all different levels, with workouts usually around 30 to 45 minutes long. The beginner workouts also offer helpful tips on how to properly use the reformer. I simply can’t wait until I’m able to get my own reformer and try these at-home videos out! Pilates Studios View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIT 850 (@fit_850) There have definitely been times when I’ve gotten tired of doing Pilates alone in my apartment, causing me to venture out and participate in some classes at a studio. Luckily, despite the heavy cost, many Pilates studios offer free trial classes or discounted rates for first-timers, with no commitment to purchasing a membership after the fact. The Club Pilates studio features both mat and reformer classes with hundreds of locations around the U.S., including two in Tallahassee, and they offer a free 30-minute introduction class for all first-timers. Fit 850, a reformer Pilates studio with two locations in Tallahassee, offers a new client special featuring two classes for the price of one at just $30. They also offer a drop-in credit for $30 per class for those like me who want to experience a class every once in a while without dropping hundreds of dollars a month for classes. Beware, however, that they do require everyone to purchase their grippy socks, which are $20. This is something I was unaware of my first time going.

I’ve really enjoyed trying some affordable Pilates options recently and can’t wait to keep trying even more this semester!

