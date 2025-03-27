5 Simple Wellness Habits I Use to Beat Mid-Semester Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s officially that time of the semester when I start to feel burnt out. The excitement of a new semester has faded, assignments are piling up, pressure about grades has increased, and exams are coming up.

I’ve realized that maintaining my wellness isn’t about making big changes; it’s about small, daily habits that help me stay balanced and motivated. Here are a few of my favorite habits!

Establish a Routine

For me, having a consistent routine is key to staying productive and not stressing out about your to-do list. It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed with all the assignments and deadlines but having a set structure can make a big difference. I start with a regular sleep schedule. I try to wake up and go to bed at the same time each day, even on weekends. This helps my body stay in rhythm, and I feel more energized throughout the day. I also designate specific hours for studying, working out, and other errands. My tasks usually depend on the day, but I know my classes, job, and gym will always remain a part of my routine. This gives me a sense of control over my day and helps me manage my time more effectively. Knowing when I can relax and when I need to focus keeps me from feeling like I’m constantly running behind.

Go to the Gym

Exercise has recently become one of my go-to ways to manage stress. When I started going to the gym regularly, I quickly realized how much it helps me both physically and mentally. The trick is to treat workouts like any other commitment — it’s non-negotiable. Even if I’m tired or feeling lazy, I remind myself that I’ve never regretted a workout. It doesn’t need to be intense every day, either. A walk or yoga can be beneficial to your health, too. Physical activity helps me reset, clear my head, and come back to my tasks with more focus. On the days I feel particularly drained, I remember that even a small workout will help me recharge.

Make a To-Do List

Creating a to-do list every night before bed is a non-negotiable for me. As a student, I constantly have small random errands to run that I’ll forget about if I don’t write them down. When I don’t create a list, it makes me feel very scattered. I use a planner to keep my lists organized, but there are also plenty of apps for this. Having everything in front of me allows me to focus on one thing at a time and avoid stressing about everything all at once. I find it especially helpful when I can mark things off as I complete them, which provides a sense of accomplishment.

Find a Hobby

This semester, I’ve learned the importance of having something outside of academics to focus on. I recently took on pottery as a hobby, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made! It’s relaxing and creative, which helps me unwind and take my mind off the pressures of school. Pottery is a perfect way to reset and give my brain a break from the constant demands of schoolwork. Plus, it’s been a great way to meet new people. Taking a class with others with the same interests helps me feel more connected. It’s a reminder that there’s more to life than just studying and deadlines.

Positive Affirmations