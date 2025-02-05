10 Must-Have Items for Your Girl-Mergency Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Life is full of surprises and can often leave us in unexpected situations. Whether you’re dealing with a wardrobe malfunction or needing a band-aid, having a girl-mergency bag can be a total game changer! I don’t go anywhere without this bag; it has been a lifesaver at school and work. Here are 10 items in my girl-mergency bag that have come in clutch during desperate times.

Lip care There have been too many times when I’ve been at the store or in class, and my lips have felt dry. Whether it’s Chapstick, Vaseline, or lip gloss, having something moisturizing for your lips ensures they’re well cared for! This way, your lips will always feel and look moisturized, glossy, and comfortable. I also keep my favorite lipstick handy when I’m in the mood for some color! Hair accessories View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amo Store (@amo_store_ug) Keeping a couple of hair ties, bobby pins, and clips in your bag is essential for your girl-mergency kit. Sometimes, we can’t avoid a bad hair day, but having these hair items on hand can help quickly fix messy hair, especially on those windy days when it feels impossible! Sanitary napkins It’s always a good idea to keep a supply of pads, tampons, or menstrual cups in your bag. This guarantees that you’re prepared for that time of the month, which is especially important if you have an unpredictable cycle. Plus, having extras can also help someone in need! portable phone charger The low battery symbol is always frustrating when you need your phone the most and don’t have access to a charger. Carrying a mini portable charger can help power your phone throughout the day. I always keep a lightweight charger so I can always have access to GPS, music, and games. touch-up makeup View this post on Instagram A post shared by iKateHouse (@ikatehouse) For the girlies who love to ensure their makeup is flawless all day, packing a few makeup items could be a lifesaver. Blush, eyeliner, mascara, and a compact mirror will help freshen up your makeup in just a couple of seconds. Whether you’re fixing a smudge or adding something new, these items can come to the rescue. mini first aid kit We’ve all had to deal with an unexpected cut or a sudden headache. Having a first-aid kit with essentials like band-aids, antiseptic wipes, tweezers, painkillers, and prescribed medication can ease your discomfort. This ensures you’re equipped with the necessary supplies for mishaps that may happen to you or someone else. travel-size hygiene items A quick refresh is essential for those long days out and about! Packing mini deodorant, dental floss, face wipes, mini perfume, lotion, or hand sanitizer can make a difference in how you feel for the rest of the day. These items are especially beneficial for days when you might have a night event after a lengthy day. writing tools View this post on Instagram A post shared by Readingbox~ (@readingbox.1) It’s always a good idea to keep something to write in your bag, such as a pencil, pen, or marker. You never know when you might need to sign a document or jot down some notes. I also keep a small notebook so I can write things down. wallet Keeping a wallet with a debit or credit card and cash is essential for your girl-mergency bag. Having an ID is also necessary for situations where identification may be needed. Whether it’s a quick stop for a sweet treat or a trip to the ATM, your wallet holds various payment options for each pit stop. snacks I always like to keep a small snack with me, like nuts or a protein bar. I also keep gum and mints on me all the time. This has helped me power through times when I couldn’t buy food immediately.

These 10 essentials can make navigating your day much easier and help you be prepared for surprises. Start building your ultimate girl-mergency bag and tackle life’s unpredictability with confidence!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!