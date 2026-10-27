How to Build a “Boo Basket” for Less

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’re in the holiday season, fun-named gift baskets are popping up all over our feeds: “burr baskets,” “birthday baskets,” or, my personal favorite, “boo baskets.” Adding seasonal gifts and treats to a cute care package can be the perfect present for any loved one.



However, these can be expensive to make, costing a whopping $50-$100 or more. Especially as a college student, that amount of money just isn’t going to cut it. Still, there’s no reason to miss out on this fun Halloween tradition, so here’s how I’m building boo baskets for my friends and me without breaking the bank.

Finding the Basket

Before we can start filling the basket with fun goodies, we need a base. Sometimes this can be the most expensive part, depending on the size and variant. To beat this, just use a leftover basket or container you already have lying around. Reusing is great!



If you don’t have anything, buying a basket doesn’t have to be expensive. A simple Trick-or-Treating plastic bucket can be super cute and is available at Dollar Tree. They also come in many colors and styles to suit whatever vibe you’re going for. Target also has cheap baskets in Bullseye’s Playground, the dollar spot at the entrance. Checking here could be a great place to find a basket or bucket.

Add Something Cozy

Now that we have our basket, it’s time to fill it up! Since fall is here and the weather is getting colder, adding a blanket or a pair of fuzzy socks would be the perfect touch. I personally buy all my fuzzy socks at Five Below for only a few dollars. They currently have a lot of fall and Halloween stuff out, including fuzzy socks and slippers!



If you’re looking for a blanket, Marshalls is the place to go. They sell the softest throw blankets for pretty cheap, around $12 to $15. The blankets are also decently sized, definitely taking up my whole twin XL bed. Both these and the socks are cute and comfy options to add!

Smells Like Fall

Adding a candle is a no-brainer. Nothing is better than smelling sweet fall scents during October, so why not include one? Dollar Tree does sell candles, and while I’ve dabbled, they’re not my favorite.



I would personally splurge on Target’s Threshold candles. The regular two-wick candles are $10 and smell heavenly. Near Halloween is my favorite time to be at Target, smelling all the new fall scents and maybe taking home one or two. Ross and Marshall’s are also great options for candles. They’re cheaper overall but have fewer festive scents. It depends on what you’re prioritizing!

A Snack or Two

We can’t make a boo basket without some holiday treats! Walmart is where I would go for this one. They have all the generic candy, such as KitKats or Snickers. This time of year, they also have festive packaging, which stays on theme!



Walmart also has a brand called Marketside. Marketside specializes in snacks, to-go meals, and, best of all, bakery items. Walmart has some really tasty fall treats, such as pumpkin cookies or caramel apple pie bites. These snacks could make some sweet additions to the basket.

Something for a Night In

A great way to finish off the basket is with a fun activity. This can be based on the person’s interests, but some common options include a book or a crafting activity. One way to obtain cheap books is to buy them at second-hand shops. Not only do you get a wide selection of cheap books, but you also get to see and pet some cute kitties and support a non-profit.



Coloring books are another sustainable option. The brand Coco Wyo is sold at Target, Barnes & Noble, TJ Maxx, and Amazon. They’re sold for around $7-$10 and are super cute and festive. I personally have the “Spooky Cutie” one, and I love it. It would make a great gift in your basket!

Making someone a boo basket is such a sweet way to show you care about them while also being festive, and it can still happen on a budget. Why not try it out and see what you can come up with this fall season?

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