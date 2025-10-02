Building the Perfect Boo Basket

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally fall! If your love language, or the love language of someone you care about, is gift-giving, this one’s for you. Boo baskets are such a fun way to spread a little love at the start of the season, and they’ve become one of my favorite new traditions. Seasonal depression? We don’t know her! Once you get a cute basket filled with fall-themed goodies, there’s no sadness, only coziness!

This guide is perfect for beginners. You can use it to create your own basket, send it to friends as a little nudge, or even give it to your partner to spread some seasonal cheer.

The best part about boo baskets? There are no rules! That said, there are definitely some gifts that make your basket feel extra warm and thoughtful, perfect for keeping your loved ones cozy through these somewhat less hot fall months in Tallahassee.

Where to Shop

If you’re making a last-minute boo basket and would rather keep the stops to a minimum, I’d argue that you can successfully build the perfect basket within two places.

To begin with, the basket. Target is your safest option, with affordable baskets that can serve a purpose in the future. If you want to make this fun, consider a Halloween-themed basket. However, if you’re looking to be more practical, opt for a basket that can be used year-round. You can also get some stuffing paper to make the basket more aesthetic.

Next stop is a store like Marshalls, Ross, or T.J. Maxx, where you can find most of the goodies you’ll need. If you have extra time (and patience), stop by Trader Joe’s, American Eagle, Amazon, or Bath & Body Works.

Making a boo basket doesn’t have to be expensive. A dollar store or Five Below has plenty of affordable finds. At the end of the day, it’s the intention that makes it special.

What to include in your boo basket

Socks/Slippers

Cozy fuzzy socks or slippers are the perfect way to kick off this list. Who doesn’t love a fun pair to keep their feet warm during the colder months? American Eagle really surprised me with their fall collection, with the slippers being adorable, and of course, Target always has the best fuzzy socks.

Blanket

A soft throw blanket is a must for these. Bundling up is a need for the colder months! I’ve found that T.J. Maxx, Ross, and Marshalls always have plenty of options.

Glass/Mug

Usually, I’d say that a mug is a must for these baskets, but what about the girlies who aren’t into warm beverages? That’s me, by the way. A nice glass can be perfect for a boo basket, and you can even add something inside of it to make it cuter, like a pair of socks or some treats. Target has these new Anthropologie dupes that are perfect for the occasion, along with some adorable mugs.

Treats

What even is a boo basket without some sweet treats? Add Halloween staples like pumpkin Reese’s and gummies, or tailor it to your loved one’s taste. If they’re a coffee lover, throw in a fun syrup or creamer. Personalizing any gift always makes it more special.

Candles

Nothing screams fall like a cozy room lit by just a lamp and a candle. Go for a classic fall scent or stick with a go-to. Bonus points if you add a lighter or some aesthetic matches to go with it. I love Bath & Body Works for these, but Target has many options as well.

Body Care

A nice body soap, exfoliant, or lotion always comes in handy during this season. Plus, we all love a new self-care product! If you don’t know what scent to pick, I’ve never heard anyone complain about smelling like pumpkin spice.

Lip treatment

Colder months equal dry lips. Add a little lip gloss or balm, or even some Vaseline. I love the seasonal Burt’s Bees, and everything mini is cuter! If you want to be fancier, Summer Fridays and Rhode are the way to go.

Plushie

Who doesn’t love a little plushie? The weighted Snoopy from American Eagle is perfect! Jellycats are trending right now, but they’re a little harder to find. Target also has more affordable options that are just as cute.

Extra things to add

Make sure to write a sweet note to go with it. If you want to make it more special, you can always add fall shoes, a sweater, claw clips, sheet masks, some jewelry, or even bake some homemade treats.

There you have it, a perfect boo basket. Whether you’re giving it to a friend, family member, or that special someone, you’re guaranteed to make their day. Happy boo basket season!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest