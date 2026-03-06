A Dog Is a College Girl’s Best Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think that if you’re a girl in your 20s, you should get a dog. This time in our lives is stressful and full of unknowns, but also exciting. It’s a great opportunity to try new things, meet new people, and live a little. Through all this change, it’s comforting to have a constant, a dog who loves you always.

I’ve met many people in college, from friends to classmates, but I’ve never had someone get as excited over me as my dogs, Zoe and Hazel. They truly love me unconditionally. I know a dog may not be feasible for everyone, but if you can take on the responsibility, I’d highly recommend adopting one.

It’ll be the best thing you do for yourself and your future furry companion. Whether you need academic or emotional support, a dog will be your built-in best friend.

Constantly Excited Bestie

Picture this: you’ve had an exhausting day with a full line-up of classes, meetings, and work. You just want to go home and relax. You open your front door and get tackled by a small ball of happy fur, your dog.

Dogs are overflowing with love. Every time I get home after a long day, it’s genuinely like Christmas morning. I’m greeted with a mixture of wagging tails, excited jumps, and frantic barks, howls, and yips. No one is ever as happy to see me as Zoe and Hazel. A dog makes the hard days easier and the easy days happier.

No matter the time of day, your dog will find you everywhere. I have a dog bed below the desk in my room, and sometimes I’ll walk in to find a surprise visitor snuggled up in the bed.

If I’ve been focusing on my work for a while, one of them will even scratch or cry at the door so she can spend time with me. Whether I’m in the kitchen for a snack or the bathroom for my nightly routine, one of my dogs almost always wants to keep me company. It’s honestly the sweetest and most touching experience ever.

Cute Walking Companion

For college students, a walk can work wonders. It’s a great opportunity to take a break from overwhelming assignments and spend some time in the fresh air. What if I told you that you never have to take a walk alone again?

A dog is the perfect companion to go on a walk. They’re basically down for anything and love walking outside, even more than you do. After a day spent inside, my dogs will excitedly run up to the door and wait for their leashes to get put on. You can tell that each walk truly makes their day.

They’ll sniff around, do their business, and keep you company. The sweetest part is that if you’re in a playful mood, your dog might get hyped up too. Running up the sidewalk alongside my dog is always the highlight of any walk.

Even a short walk with Zoe and Hazel boosts my mood and reduces my stress. It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders as I enjoy the fresh air with good company. A walk with a dog shifts a quick break away from studying into a fun adventure in the outdoors.

The Ultimate Study Buddy

Studying can be exhausting and stressful, especially if you have a heavy course load. While a dog, unfortunately, can’t split the load with you, they can improve the experience.

We all learn in different ways, and some find it helpful to teach concepts to others. It can be difficult to wrangle someone into listening or boring to teach to a wall. The solution is to teach the concepts to your dog, since you’ll always have them as a listener. I like to think of it as we’re learning together.

According to research from the American Institute of Stress, a dog can help you regulate stress. This is due to their presence reducing your cortisol response, allowing you to remain calmer. For me, that’s definitely a need when I’m studying. If you adopt a small dog, like mine, she can sit on your lap for the entirety of your study session. You’ll get to enjoy the benefits of a fluffy companion, all from your desk. As I write this article, Hazel is on my lap.

When I’m having a rough day, and one of my dogs isn’t in my room, I go find them. An action as simple as hugging my dog reduces my stress and improves my mood. It’s truly one of the most comforting things you can do. On the flip side, if I just had an academic success, my dog would get hyped with me and would sing and dance with me around my room. If I’m being honest, who else is going to eat my homework?

No matter what crazy things have happened throughout my day, I can count on Zoe and Hazel to be excitedly waiting for me at home, ready to shower me with love. Each moment with them truly makes my day special, and their love reduces my stress and makes me so happy. Adopting my furry best friends has been the best decision I’ve made in my 20s!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!