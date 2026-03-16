Keeping Change Consistent When Everything Feels Perpetual

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some days, life may feel like the same day, played over and over, lacking spontaneity. This often occurs because there’s no change being made, or you’re waiting for something far in the future, something that seems currently unattainable.

The problem here, though, is that you may not find yourself living in the moment. Denouncing a current situation without making an effort to change is simply denouncing oneself.

As of late, I’ve been making my own attempts to adjust my actions and the world around me to avoid feeling stuck in an unchanging world. Here’s a compiled list of how I’ve been doing just that.

Adjusting Space

One way I’ve been approaching change more recently is by making tiny adjustments to my room when I clean. With this, I’ve been making small changes a little more every day.

Attempting to clean one thing a day is optimal for this method, as it makes a slightly noticeable difference in your surroundings each day. Take my desk, for example. Today, as I sat down to get some work done, I noticed it’s a bit cluttered. This is my opportunity to initiate today’s change.

Not only would I clean it off, but I’d also change where I put everything. A trinket that was previously on the top shelf might find a new home on the bottom, and vice versa. I might also adjust my laptop’s placement on the desk, changing how I interact with the space.

Though this is a small change, making one like this at least once a day has led to something bigger. Even after only a week of beginning this method, my room has started to feel different.

Adjusting Oneself

Another way I avoid feeling trapped in a perpetual bubble is by moving myself around. Even if my schedule stays the same, where I choose to place myself doesn’t have to be.

For example, my classes have the opportunity to feel different every day depending on where I choose to sit. Some days, I might move myself closer to the front. This not only gives me a new view of the room but also helps influence my retention, pushing for a more productive day.

On other days, I might feel more secluded. In times like these, any other part of the room allows me to try and focus without feeling like I’ve done it all before.

Adjusting Routine

Getting up and going to wherever you have to be that day doesn’t have to feel like a cut-and-dry routine. Instead of waking up at the same time every day and following a 10-step routine, make small adjustments to prevent boredom.

One way I do this is by setting an alarm far before I need to get ready. This gives me space for other things that might change day in and day out. Some mornings, I may choose to catch up on a show I’m watching or complete some items on my to-do list. Not only does this rearrange my schedule, but it also gives me space later in the day to focus on other things.

Another small way to adjust your routine is to make an effort to create plans. By doing this, you can create a schedule that varies each day and see a variety of people at different points in the week.

Change is often fundamental to appreciating the little things; it may take effort. Remembering that new things will come eventually and that you can make small changes in your current situation is key to avoiding burnout in a perpetual moment.

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