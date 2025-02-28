This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although sensitivity is often defined as something to overcome, I’ve found identity and strength in feeling my emotions to their fullest extent. We are conditioned to believe that sensitivity is a “girlish” trait that should be erased if you want to be taken seriously professionally and personally. However, as I learned to accept my natural inclination toward empathy, I began to find the power behind it as it has brightened and colored my life.

What it means to be a Highly Sensitive Person

Highly sensitive people (HSPs) aren’t able to turn down the sensitive part of themselves; it’s entirely genetic and stays with us throughout our lives. Regardless of whether you’re an HSP, the next time you feel unjustified and invalidated for how you feel, remember that your reaction is a true representation of who you are and how you view the world. This is neither wrong nor right, but authentically you.

Being sensitive means being responsive and susceptible to the world around you. Further, you see the world through a highly analytical lens, listening intently, and watching with deep interest. In relationships and human interaction, I use empathy to connect with and understand people on a deeper level, pushing me to form more meaningful bonds. In a society where we may lack the time to truly get to know one another, endlessly distracted by technology and consumer culture, empaths put in time and effort to understand another person, recognizing and valuing their presence.

Sensitive people are also described as having an extremely vivid inner life. This means we effectively use our imaginations to build inner worlds and transfer our experiences into something unique. We tend to take our time, breathing in every situation, which is impactful in enriching our lives. The traits that define sensitivity can uplift us to reach our fullest potential and find security when there are so many factors beyond our control.

Using Sensitivity as a Tool

Coming to terms with my attributes of sensitivity became much easier once I began to connect them to my creativity. As an actor and writer, I use my intense emotions to mold something outside of myself; I use my inner life and openness to vulnerability as fuel for creative endeavors.

Beyond creativity, research has proven that empaths have the “Boost Effect” which states that we’re more likely to successfully grow from the same things that would help anyone grow. For example, therapy has a much higher success rate among sensitive people who are naturally open to communication rather than someone who is more closed off.

One of the most significant powers empaths hold is our innate intuition and ability to draw conclusions based on the behavior of those around us. This tool can be utilized in problem-solving situations — professional or personal — to find solutions that appease the entire group.

Unsurprisingly, many highly successful people have embraced their sensitivity as a strength. Oprah Winfrey has openly talked about her sensitivity and how it helps her connect with people on a profound level. Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey channel their emotions into their songwriting, creating deeply personal music that resonates with millions. Maya Angelou used her emotional depth to write poetry and literature that continues to inspire generations. Even Albert Einstein was said to be highly sensitive, which may have contributed to his deep curiosity and imaginative thinking.

The people mentioned above are solid proof of how you can use your sensitivity to highlight the greatest parts of yourself and reach new levels of growth that would have otherwise been suppressed.

How to Find Out If You Are A Sensitive Person

If you’re struggling to identify whether or not you match the description of sensitive, there are a few ways you can find the answer. There are plenty of online assessments you can take through platforms like 16 Personalities and Truity, that’ll classify your personality type to varying levels of success. However, if you want to analyze yourself on a more personal level, you can do some self-introspection by responding to the following journal prompts:

“Who in your life would you describe as sensitive or highly sensitive? How do you relate to them, and in what ways do you differ?”

“Describe your relationship to the space around you. What emotions come up when you look around? Think in terms of senses — what do you see, hear, smell, etc — and what effect does it have on you right now?”

Sensitivity isn’t a weakness to be fixed but a strength to be embraced. It allows me to experience life more deeply, connect with others more meaningfully, and channel my emotions into creativity and growth. Whether you identify as highly sensitive or simply recognize moments of heightened empathy, embracing this trait can lead to greater self-awareness and fulfillment.

