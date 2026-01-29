Is Perfection the Problem for Madison Beer?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all heard of the name Madison Beer. The drop-dead gorgeous singer-songwriter is widely known, but somehow, she isn’t a household name.

Beer first entered the spotlight in 2012 after Justin Bieber tweeted a link to one of her YouTube covers, instantly catapulting her into viral fame. From there, she signed with Island Records, released multiple singles, and slowly built a dedicated fanbase.

Over the years, she’s had moments of mainstream visibility, with a few viral songs, red-carpet appearances, and millions of followers across social media, but none have quite pushed her into lasting pop stardom.

Many of her fans and listeners all wonder the same thing: Why hasn’t Beer made it big yet? She’s everything we expect from a pop star— the looks, the voice, the talent— so what gives?

The answer? She’s too perfect, in the way that makes her blend into the background. In today’s pop landscape, perfection isn’t always what audiences gravitate toward. Fans, especially Gen Z, crave authenticity, messiness, and vulnerability. We want artists who feel human and who make us feel seen.

Take singers like Chappell Roan, for example. She stands out with her red curls, her theatrical drag makeup, and her relatable, messy lyricism that shows vulnerability and passion. She offers a safe place for like-minded individuals with her music, and it’s one of the reasons her 2024 Lollapalooza set might’ve been one of the biggest daytime sets in history.

Then we have Sabrina Carpenter, who was in the industry years before she rose to massive fame, and finally reached where she is now because she created her own persona and image that makes her unforgettable. The curtain bangs, the soft-glam makeup, and her signature babydoll fashion are all a part of her brand that many other singers have tried and failed to achieve for themselves.

Many popular celebrities have their own unique defining features that they’re known for: Ariana Grande and her signature ponytail, Carpenter with her trademark curtain bangs, and Taylor Swift with her classic red lip.

Beer, while absolutely stunning, there’s no denying that, has nothing that really makes her stand out. She’s not really known for anything, and that’s one of the main things stopping her from success.

A unique style, something that’s fresh and inspiring, is exactly what she needs. Right now, Beer follows trends instead of creating them, and that lack of distinction may be one of the biggest barriers to her success.

This issue extends to her music as well. While Beer’s vocals are consistently strong, much of her discography lacks a defining emotional punch. Her lyrics and production often feel polished but safe.

With her single “make you mine,” she had a moment in the spotlight where the song went viral, and she was so close to becoming more popular, but she unfortunately didn’t lean into it as much as she should’ve.

The song and the music video were amazing and creative, but she didn’t use them to her advantage. She could’ve played further into that Jennifer Check persona displayed in the music video, and musically, the song was recognizable as hers, and it stood out. But instead of branching out with that, she continued making music that doesn’t allow her personality to shine through.

There’s no persona or identity that people can attach to her songs, and therefore no relatability. Gen Z especially values this aspect within a star. We like to see ourselves in them because we desire connections with others. Just look at Tate McRae and her success. Her music is passionate, open, and true to herself.

McRae is also a bit of a wild card, so to speak. She doesn’t stick to one exact style of music, ranging from the seductive and sexy vibe of “Sports car” to the emotional sentimentality of “Nostalgia.”

Beer’s predicament shows us that perfection isn’t always the key. In actuality, we as a society appreciate flaws and find beauty in imperfections. This year, I hope to see Beer get messy and real, to get out of her comfort zone and finally break into the spotlight that she deserves.

