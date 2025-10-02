Express-o Yourself: Sabrina Carpenter as the Soundtrack To Glow Ups

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter and her recognizable voice of empowerment have seeped into various platforms. From spontaneous “Get Ready With Me” videos to dramatic glow-ups after a breakup, Carpenter’s music has become a backdrop for personal transformation.

This trend has reached an ocean of listeners who have shaped her songs to highlight transformative moments in their lives. Tracks such as “Espresso” frequently appear in videos where creators reclaim their routines, showcasing fitness journeys, hairstyle shifts, and other memorable life changes.

Across these clips, a shared message emerges, drawn from the playful yet affirming lyrics of Carpenter’s music: we all deserve to celebrate ourselves and display our confidence proudly. That confidence, these videos suggest, deserves to take up space.

In our digital age, declines in confidence are often discussed among younger audiences. The popularity of music like Carpenter’s offers a gateway for users to express themselves boldly. “Espresso,” for example, is upbeat and light yet still delivers with a sense of boldness, making it the perfect glue for creators to highlight individuality.

The single has not only risen high on the charts but also found a home in the hearts of listeners who connect with its celebratory tone. Its popularity demonstrates that music can do both, empower and entertain, while giving society opportunities to present itself unapologetically.

While open expressions of feminism weren’t always widely accepted, Carpenter’s craftsmanship shows how feminist themes can emerge naturally through pop culture. Different from earlier demonstrations, often tied to overt political statements, this iteration finds expression in everyday acts, such as posting a video that confidently claims one’s identity.

These smaller gestures accumulate across platforms, building digital spaces that more comfortably embrace ideas of self-love and independence. Carpenter’s presence within these trends also opens the door for other artists to shape their own versions of empowerment.

Her music, adapted by audiences, extends beyond its original intent to become a resource for confidence. In doing so, it finds a new home in spaces where self-love is normalized and displayed without hesitation. These adaptable spaces also allow for empowering content that balances celebration with relatability.

The rise of such phenomena raises questions about the role of pop stars in shaping cultural narratives. Carpenter may not have entered the music industry with the intention of being a “voice of empowerment” online, yet the adaptability and relatability of her songs have placed her in that role.

Her lyrics amplify emotions and experiences that many listeners feel but cannot always put into words, offering both validation and a path forward. In this way, her music supports personal milestones while also contributing to feminist statements that challenge traditional expectations of women in society.

As Carpenter herself sings in “Thumbs”, “It never ends, till the end, then you start again.” Her words serve as an example of resilience. Her music, whether intentional or a happy accident, has become a soundtrack for countless displays of confidence.

It provides the tools for users to assert individuality and join conversations about self-worth. In the process, Carpenter’s work has seeped into the fabric of digital feminism, shining new light on how confidence is celebrated and continually redefined through the voices and creative visuals of everyday users.

