Sometimes You Just Need To Accept When Your Trip Doesn’t Go as Planned

“Life doesn’t always go your way.”

It’s an over-preached phrase as cheesy as a copycat movie slogan, but I don’t think it’s a lie. Life certainly didn’t abide by my way of a pre-planned, itinerary-based trip this spring break. So, while I hope your spring trips are nothing short of perfect, I wouldn’t speak too soon.

The funny thing is, I’m thankful it didn’t work out. In truth, the hours in flight I spent silently ushering those six words through my head could’ve coerced me into acceptance, but my wits are still intact. So, I’m either a crazily optimistic writer, or I found some truthful wisdom this March. I welcome you to decide.

The Fateful Trip

Four days of spring break left me cross-legged in an airport with a purse spilling antibiotics and Aleve. Not pretty, I know. Although it’s probably not the craziest story you’ve heard. Marked by standard symptoms (stolen wallets, lost passports, sun poisoning, etc.), spring break is a fever dream. We’ve all kept up with the TikToks and the local rumors. Still, I thought I’d be more prepared.

My close girl friends and I outlined our week in Fort Lauderdale a month prior. Like most, we foresaw a house, clothing hauls, tanning oils, books (mine was The Secret History), and a busy itinerary.

Regrettably, what I couldn’t foresee was my incoming wisdom teeth. Typical pain the night before travels swelled to inescapable by Tuesday. Naturally, I did nothing. Anyone like me would understand; there’s nothing quite like the lingering bother of a slow day or missed plans. Therefore, sleep consisted of a propped-up neck and a grossly minty coat of Benzocaine on my teeth.

I’m no STEM major, but it felt logical enough: I lasted until break, so what was two more months? Turns out a lot. As the pain moved from my lower jaw to my upper (all four teeth at once), I accepted that I couldn’t stay.

Accepting Defeat

Whether an incidental girls’ trip or untimely sickness, we’ve all felt the similar sting of life’s poor timing. The key distinction is in how we cope. Two days post-acceptance-text-to-my-mom, I began typing a Notes app article from my window seat. With a broken charger and dead AirPods (typical for this trip), it was the least I could do to write — coping mechanism or not.

As words formed, disappointment came easily, but so did a slow-release relief. Recall the six-word phrase I gushed earlier. Sometimes, life is so perfectly inconvenient that acceptance feels like defeat. Now, my spring break was a far cry from defeat, but you get the idea.

There are some things we’d all rather not accept. Like I said before, I’m not all that crazed, so trust me on these metaphors. In short, uncertainty can feel like a universal slap in the face, but usually, retrospect paints a pretty picture.

In my case, there was the sure sadness: leaving my friends, the warmth (traded in for a rainy New York), and the ocean warm enough to swim in. In yours, there might be disappointment, regret, or uneasiness. Still, underneath it all, there’s a second sensation: it’s a light thrum, but it sounds a lot like gratitude.

Enter, Gratitude

For one, my heart missed home. Then, there was the healing: swift and easy. Not to mention the quickly booked flight and surgery. I wasn’t unlucky, nor close to it. I was blessed. Even if it’s solely through your ability to experience another, better day, I’m sure you are, too!

I don’t know if everything happens for a reason. However, I believe we can make the most of the cards we’re dealt. Life’s amenities like tan lines and a perfect photo-op are nice, sure, but a far cry from crucial. My failures are never entirely hopeless, as there’s usually something better on the other side. If not, I’ll always find gratitude.

So, to the sun-poisoned girl icing her back or the traveler ordering a new passport: Firstly, I’m sorry, but secondly, I offer you to give it a few weeks, turn around, and check out the scene. I think you’d be surprised at how pretty the view is.

If not, you can call me crazy.

