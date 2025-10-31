Who Is Anthony Bourdain, and Why Should We Live Like Him?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in my early twenties, with a world of possibilities at my fingertips, I want to see and experience everything life has to offer. Lately, I keep thinking back to one person who seemed to know how to live better than any of us — Anthony Bourdain. So, who exactly was Anthony Bourdain?

If anyone had cracked the code of living, it was him. He had a discerning taste, not just in food, but also in music, books, and people. He wore his demons like a leather jacket: not flaunted, not hidden, just there. He talked about life like it was a five-course meal served in a dive bar: a little messy, but rich and worth savoring.

Bourdain didn’t actually find fame until his forties, after years of sweating it out in Manhattan, New York, kitchens. His breakout came with his hit book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly in 2000, a book that cracked the restaurant world open like an oyster, raw and unfiltered.

Bourdain exposed the chaos behind the kitchen doors: the heat, the hierarchy, and the dark corners of addiction and exhaustion.

What made his book unforgettable was his voice. It was sharp, funny, and brutally honest. He didn’t romanticize the chaos; he lived it.

Bourdain’s storytelling was cinematic and irreverent, filled with wild anecdotes and vivid detail that made you feel like you were there, elbow to elbow in a cramped kitchen, knives flashing, adrenaline high. Kitchen Confidential wasn’t just a memoir. It was a manifesto for the misfits, the line cooks, and the lifers.

The book’s success launched Bourdain into a new orbit. First came the show A Cook’s Tour, then Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and later Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, ultimately cementing his legacy. His genius wasn’t just in eating or traveling — it was in seeing.

He didn’t just taste the food; he sat at people’s tables, listened to their stories, and showed us that the most interesting or most “exotic” thing about travel isn’t the destination but rather the empathy. He showed what it was like to live like other people; he showed that food isn’t just what you eat but where you eat it, how, with whom, and where.

He could be sitting on a plastic stool in Hanoi, eating bun cha with Barack Obama, or in a Lebanese town sharing lamb with locals. No bodyguards. No filters. Just curiosity and respect. He was always chasing something real, something human, and talked about how even seeing the worst of humanity, he saw the best, and he had hope.

He was cool because he didn’t try to be. He didn’t hide behind curated aesthetics or motivational slogans. He spoke openly about his addiction, depression, failure, and the constant search for meaning. His words weren’t crafted for social media. They were lived-in, scarred, raw, and most importantly, they were real.

That’s why we should live like him. Not by collecting passport stamps or tracking down every restaurant he visited, but by showing up, really showing up, for the world around us. By talking to strangers, asking questions, and eating what’s offered with gratitude; by realizing that the best stories aren’t always found in Michelin-star dining rooms, but in street stalls run by people with rough hands and generous hearts.

To live like Bourdain is to stop performing your life and start tasting it. To be curious, not judgmental. To travel not for the photo but for the conversation. To understand that food, like people, is imperfect, messy, and sacred.

He didn’t have all the answers. But he had questions, and maybe that’s what made him timeless.

Maybe the goal isn’t to be Anthony Bourdain, but rather to live like he did: fully, curiously, courageously, and with an open heart ready for whatever comes next. At the end of the day, we all deserve a good chicken shawarma, and the world deserves people who taste it like it matters.

