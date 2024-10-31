This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween movies, pumpkin patches, and crunchy leaves are just some of the things that make this time of year feel so special, but another thing that’s missing from this list is the food! There are so many recipes I’ve come across or wanted to try because honestly, when you’re enjoying a fall beverage or treat, it makes the vibe so much better.

While this year’s fall season doesn’t feel like it’s started just yet (considering the temperature is still in the 80s), that doesn’t mean you can’t still cozy up and enjoy one of these fall recipes:

blood beet risotto This dish will surely turn heads with its striking features. Using beets gives it this deep red color, almost resembling blood. In addition to the color, the sweetness of the beet pairs wonderfully with the flavors of the risotto. Give this recipe a try at your next Twilight screening! All that’s required is heating a broth and beet mixture while simultaneously sautéing a few other ingredients with the arborio rice, then ladling in the broth mixture, and finally garnishing. Vampire Bite Red Velvet Cheesecake Here’s another spooky favorite, also perfect to make at your next Twilight screening! The rich red velvet cheesecake is topped with a chocolate sauce that gives the appearance of a blood-covered dessert. This cheesecake recipe is very much like any other, except it calls for cocoa powder in the batter as well as a red food coloring. Doing so makes the cheesecake a deep red color, and the chocolate sauce on top adds something extra to the appearance. pumpkin cheesecake truffles Not only is this recipe easy, but it’s super cute, too! The instructions consist of combining a few ingredients over heat, rolling the formed dough in sugar, shaping it like a tiny pumpkin, and topping it with a mini chocolate chip to make a stem. You’ll have the cutest little pumpkins to remind you to visit a pumpkin patch this fall. spooky phantom pepper pals This is another very cute and easy recipe! To make these pepper pals, simply cut mini bell peppers in half, place them on a baking sheet, and fill them in with the ricotta mixture and seasoning blend. This recipe also suggests cutting out black olives to make spooky faces on the peppers, making them appear more like little ghosts. pumpkin chocolate chip muffins I’ve tried different versions of pumpkin chocolate chip muffins throughout my life, however, I think I like the one my cousin Addie makes the best. This Pinterest recipe is very similar. Making this is just like making any other muffin batter, but with the added pumpkin puree (and don’t forget the chocolate chips). roasted butternut squash soup Is it even fall if you’re not snuggled up with a bowl of soup? This recipe will surely make you feel like it’s finally fall with its classic seasonal flavors. All you need to do is cut up butternut squash, potatoes, and other vegetables into a roasting tin, season, and roast for 30 minutes. Then, transfer to a pot and boil with water or vegetable stock. You also need to add coconut milk and blend until smooth.

I hope this article gave you inspiration for celebrating this fall season. What better way to celebrate this time of year than cozied up in bed, maybe even enjoying one of these recipes?

