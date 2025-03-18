Timothée Chalamet’s Unusual Press Tour for ‘A Complete Unknown’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Timothée Chalamet has always been a talented actor, and starring in independent films like Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name paved the way for his future blockbuster roles. Although Chalamet is now leading the Dune Franchise as Paul Atreides, he spent the 2025 Oscar campaign season promoting a film with far less mainstream appeal — A Complete Unknown.

Many were skeptical of Chalamet’s ability to transform into Bob Dylan for this biopic, as he hadn’t done this type of intense character work before. However, Chalamet worked to change the public’s perception of him with his performance and viral moments online, promoting his personality and the film itself.

The first viral moment for Chalamet occurred on Oct. 27, 2024, as a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest was held in Washington Square Park. What started as a silly internet joke, with organizers promising the winner a $50 prize, quickly spiraled into a massive event.

Thousands of people showed up, and in a moment that no one expected, Chalamet crashed the event himself. His surprise appearance went viral, proving that he wasn’t just a reclusive actor but someone who actively engaged with internet culture.

One of Chalamet’s most surprising viral moments was his appearance on College GameDay. Few people knew he was a fan of college football, which made his deep insight into the game even more endearing. Chalamet made it clear he was there to promote A Complete Unknown by wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the film’s title.

What truly stunned viewers was his bold prediction — he was the only panelist to say that Ohio would defeat Miami, a correct prediction that led to the moment going viral. Fans on the internet began joking that he was becoming his Dune character, the prophetic Lisan Al Gaib.

Chalamet continued his unconventional press tour with an appearance on Brittany Broski’s podcast. She staged a playful “random” encounter with him in the streets of Broski Nation, and once again, Chalamet was wearing A Complete Unknown hoodie.

In the interview, Chalamet asked Broski to describe her ideal man. She responded with, “Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In a flirty moment, Chalamet opens his arms, shrugs his shoulders, and says, “look at these limbs.” The entire exchange felt natural and unscripted, reinforcing the idea that Chalamet wasn’t just promoting a film; he was selling himself as a personality.

He continued this approach across multiple podcasts and online shows. On Nardwuar the Human Serviette, Chalamet engaged in an in-depth discussion about Bob Dylan, demonstrating the extensive research he had done for the role. His genuine excitement at being interviewed by Nardwuar in his episode titled “Nardwuar vs. Timothée Chalamet” was a highlight of the episode, making him even more charming to fans.

On This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Chalamet leaned into his “normal guy” persona. Von expressed shock that Chalamet had driven himself to the interview, reinforcing the idea that he wasn’t some untouchable movie star. Chalamet even referenced episodes of the podcast that he enjoyed while on set, specifically the ones that featured everyday people.

As the conversation continued, Chalamet discussed the extensive research and dialect coaching it took to transform into Bob Dylan. However, he always framed these moments apologetically, saying, “not to bring it back to the movie,” which made his self-promotion feel natural rather than forced.

Through this strategic podcast tour, Chalamet made the promotion of A Complete Unknown feel organic. He wasn’t just marketing the film — he was marketing himself. By making the audience invested in him, he made them invested in the film.

Chalamet’s blend of self-awareness and commitment to his work culminated in his Saturday Night Live appearance, where he served as both host and musical guest. He performed some of Bob Dylan’s greatest hits, further reinforcing his dedication to the role and expanding his appeal to an even wider audience.

Chalamet’s campaign strategy paid off as he won his first SAG award for A Complete Unknown. In his acceptance speech , he candidly said “I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”

That moment of honesty solidified his status, not just as a movie star, but as an artist committed to his craft. He made it clear that he’s not in this industry just for fame or financial success; he’s here to create something lasting.

Chalamet’s campaign for A Complete Unknown was more than just a press tour; it was a rebranding. By blending humor and genuine passion for his work, he reshaped the public’s perception of him, positioning himself as a serious actor with mass appeal.

At this point, it’s safe to say Chalamet is on his way to becoming one of the greatest movie stars of all time.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!