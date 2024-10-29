Timothée Chalamet Loses His Own Look-Alike Contest in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Sundays are usually filled with relaxation, reflection, and preparing for the week ahead. This past Sunday, however, had a new addition to many people’s Sunday routines — a Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition.

The New York City spectacle captured millions of people’s attention for more reasons than one.

The competition was held on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the early afternoon but had apparently been anticipated for a while before then. Flyers had been posted and passed out across lower Manhattan for a month before the event was scheduled to take place, advertising a $50 prize for the person who most resembled Timothée Chalamet.

The event was organized by Anthony Po (often referred to as “Gilbert”), a YouTuber who simply wanted to host a fun community event. He’s organized look-alike events like this in the past, but nothing quite at this level.

The competition had nearly 2,000 people attend, many just there to vote on who looked the most like the actor we all know and love. These massive crowds gathered in Washington Square Park, filling the space with energy for the competition. The excitement took a brief pause when the New York Police Department disrupted the event, fining Po and his team for hosting the event there without a permit and even arresting one of the Timothées (justice for Timmy!).

The group didn’t let this deter them, though, moving the event to Mercer Playground several blocks away and taking over the NYC streets on the way over. They were led by a mass of curly-haired men with sharp facial features pretending to be the Oscar-nominated actor.

Once the crowds made it to Mercer, the hosts took the stage, holding the comically large $50 check and massive trophy upfront while the Timothées gathered behind them. The crowd was instructed to either yell “YES” or “NO” when a Timothée stepped forward, signaling if they should move on to the next round of elimination.

There were quite a few Timothées who were actually really good, but others were not even close. Many dressed as casual Timmy and others as a variety of his characters. The ones dressing as characters seemed to do better than those wearing streetwear, even going as far as to recite lines from Dune, which definitely got a positive reaction from the crowd. One Timothée simply just used an excessive amount of contour, but the effort was there and got him to one of the final rounds.

After hours of voting for a Timothée, one reigned victorious. A Wonka-dressed look-alike named Miles Mitchell won the competition, posting to TikTok to brag about his recent winnings.

During the 11th hour of the show, even after the winner was declared, a certain special guest made an appearance. Yes, the real Timothée Chalamet seemed to appear out of nowhere in the crowd, posing for a photo with some look-alikes and dubbing his winner.

Funnily enough, he seemed to look the least like Timothée Chalamet with his new haircut and mustache, but once he was spotted, there was no taking the attention away from him. Not long after, he was whisked away by security. You have to give it to him, though; he had the opportunity to do the funniest thing and took it.

At the end of the day, this competition was entirely unnecessary but also hilarious, providing some great Sunday content for Timothée fans across the world. But more exciting news! The organizers of the Timothée competition are setting up a new event, so any Jeremy Allen White fans, keep an eye out for a mass of look-alikes roaming NYC on Nov. 17!

