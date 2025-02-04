The Best of Timothée Chalamet’s Side Quest Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Timothée Chalamet has taken quite a few detours during his press tour of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Instead of taking the traditional path of promotions, such as carefully curated interviews, Chalamet has carried out what fans lovingly coin as “side quests.”

From an interview by Nardwuar the Human Serviette to a rental bike on the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet has captured the attention of every witness to his press antics.

The red carpet rental bike

Rather than walking into the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on Jan. 14, Chalamet decided to pull up on a rental bike by the Lime company. Why did the star appear at a prestigious premiere on a bright green bike? He was running late in a London traffic jam.

The funniest part of the whole ordeal is the $79.53 fine he received for failing to park the Lime bike properly after the premiere.

Brittany Broski’s Disciple

@broskireport After many requests, the budget for The Broski Report’s very own on-the-scene correspondent was APPROVED! ✅ Watch our interview with Broski Nation eyewitness Timothée Chalamet at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – The Broski Report

Brittany Tomlinson, known online as Brittany Broski is a beloved online personality and host of the comedy podcast The Broski Report. The concept of the podcast is that it’s a nationwide broadcast network for the tyrannical government of the Broski Nation.

Somehow, Tomlinson has gone from trying kombucha on TikTok to getting one of the largest actors of our time on her podcast. Shocked herself, she says on the episode after the interview, “We got Timothée Chalamet on the podcast before we got GTA 6.”

The absolute goofiest part of the interview is Tomlinson confirming her taste in men to be akin to that of Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, resulting in Chalamet flashing his skinny limbs. Tomlinson responds with, “Hey, we’re worried about you.”

Feature on NardwuarServiette

John Andrew Vernon Ruskin, known online as Nardwuar the Human Serviette, came to fame from his interviews with various musical artists across all genres. His character intrigues and sometimes scares his guests with his deep-cut knowledge of their lives.

The interview, fittingly titled “Nardwuar vs. Timothée Chalamet,” went viral for its absurdity, surprisingly coming from Chalamet’s responses. We learned that he “rips” 12 Milk Duds at a time, that no one noticed him in the hit 2014 film Interstellar, and that Dune did well enough for Chalamet to afford more than 10 records.

Also, there were plenty of notable shoutouts throughout the interview: all of North America, Troye Sivan, and Phoebe Bridgers. He also explicitly did not shout out “the blacklisting McCarthyism government of the late 50s.”

If any of this is confusing, then it’s time for you to watch this Nardwuar interview all the way through — it’s worth it.

Double Duty on SNL

On Jan. 25, Timothée Chalamet hosted SNL, totaling his number of appearances to three. This time around, he not only starred in six sketches but also performed as the musical guest.

The six sketches consist of “Dog Run,” “Grandma’s Birthday,” “AI Software,” “Bungee,” “God,” and “New Barista Training.”

However, what had everyone’s jaw on the floor was the medley of two Bob Dylan songs, “Outlaw Blues” and “Three Angels,” as well as his performance of the song “Tomorrow Is a Long Time.” Both of these songs are obscure picks from Dylan’s discography, with “Outlaw Blues” being one of two songs that he never sang live.

Chalamet wanted to perform songs from Dylan’s career that actually meant something to him, saying in the beginning monologue of the SNL episode, “You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I’m performing, but they’re my personal favorites.”

Chalamet’s side quests were some of the greatest celebrity moments in recent times and have turned me into a full-time Timothée Chalamet stan. All jokes aside, his recent press tour has marked him as one of the most genuinely funny and sincere actors in our current celebrity environment.

Hopefully, he wins one of his many Oscar nominations for A Complete Unknown and doesn’t have to feel the sting of losing after this impressive press tour.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!