This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fan fiction is undeniably one of the most popular ways to engage with fandoms. Whether it’s reading or writing it, platforms like Archive of Our Own (AO3), Wattpad, and Tumblr invite fans to creatively connect with the material of their choosing.

It’s also undeniable that popular media reflects trends in our culture. Even going back to the 1950s, shows like I Love Lucy reflect the traditional gender roles while simultaneously challenging them, reflecting post-World War II tensions in society. In most cases, art imitates life.

With that, I wanted to conduct an experiment. Do our top ships that we write and read about reflect our culture? For that, I turned to AO3, the only reliable website I could find for the data I wanted.

Ao3’s Top Ships of 2026

Hollanov

Unsurprisingly, the top ship, as of November 2026, is Hollanov, or Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov of Heated Rivalry. Heated Rivalry reached 10.6 million viewers in the United States, which is reflected in its popularity on AO3. Fans, including myself, were surprised by the risque scenes, moved by the emotional arcs, and captivated by the edits.

Byler & Lumax

Following Hollanov is another unsurprising pick inspired by a different popular show: Stranger Things. Byler, a ship between Mike Wheeler and Will Byers, has spanned since the show’s beginning in 2016. Themes of internalized homophobia, coming-of-age, and identity are key cornerstones of Will’s journey, and while fans were divided over how the Duffer brothers handled Will’s coming-out scene (and overall story in seasons 4 and 5), that didn’t stop them from taking the story into their own hands.

Another Stranger Things ship made the list, with Lumax, or Max Mayfield and Lucas Sinclair, charting at No. 5.

Buddie

No. 3 is Evan “Buck” Buckley and Eddie Diaz from 9-1-1. The show is known for its increasingly dramatic scenarios, such as the infamous asteroid storyline. Fans note the ship, commonly referred to as Buddie, for its long duration, compelling workplace dynamics, and emotionally intense relationship. For instance, Eddie named Buck the backup guardian for Eddie’s son in case anything happened to Eddie. All of this contributes to the duo being a core dynamic in the show and a fan favorite.

BakuDeku

The fourth spot goes to a longtime prominent ship, and one that’s also pretty infamous. The ship is BakuDeku, which gained notoriety in 2020 in the My Hero Academia (MHA) fandom. I can speak from experience when I say it was cringe, but it was free.

MHA fans ship Midoriya and Bakugo for a couple of reasons, including the childhood friends and rivals dynamic, as well as Bakugo’s arc that deepens the dynamics of the ship. For me, Midoriya’s internal monologue from their fight scene is peak cinema.

Top Ships of all time

Destiel

To broaden my approach, I also looked at the top ships of all time. The No. 1 spot is taken by Castiel and Dean Winchester, or Destiel, from Supernatural. Destiel is notable for the premise of their relationship. Castiel raises Dean from the dead, and their relationship begins from there as they navigate supernatural misadventures and save the world.

Unfortunately, the show falls victim to the “Bury Your Gays” trope in which Castiel confesses his love for Dean. Fans are divided on whether the confession is romantic or platonic, but the actor who played Castiel, Misha Collins, openly supports Destiel.

Drarry & Wolfstar

There are two Harry Potter ships in the top five, those being Drarry (Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy) and Wolfstar (Remus Lupin and Sirius Black). The two ships have wildly different characteristics, with Drarry taking an antagonistic approach and Wolfstar having a best friends-to-lovers feeling. Drarry is at No. 2, and Wolfstar rounds out the list at No. 5.

Aziracrow

At No. 3, we have Aziraphale and Crowley from Good Omens, otherwise known as Ineffable Husbands, Aziracrow, Azicrowley, Air Conditioning, etc. These two are interesting to me with their opposites-attract and slow-burn chemistry, but their dynamic is entertaining and millennial-spanning. They’re also the only non-gender-conforming ship on either list, and one of two non-men-loving-men (MLM) ships. I’ll talk about this later, don’t worry.

Johnlock

Last but not least, there’s the classic Sherlock Holmes and John Watson ship from Sherlock, a.k.a. Johnlock. This is one of the few ships where I haven’t seen the show, but every time I see edits of Johnlock, I wonder why they weren’t canon. The show was known for playing into the fandom’s interest in Johnlock, but in the end, they remained non-canon.

The Trends

So, what does all of this mean? For one, I think it’s crazy, but honestly, not surprising, that almost every single ship is MLM. Aside from Lumax and Ineffable Husbands, men dominate the list. This is pretty interesting from a couple of lenses. It got me wondering why people ship male characters together so frequently, and I think I have an answer.

Overall, I think when men write women, it can sometimes come off as clunky or reductive. The female experience is so complex and difficult to understand if you’re not a woman. Trying to explain to men how to write a girl’s first period or what it’s like to have a guy play in your face for the 500th time and still go back to him is like trying to explain rocket science to a toddler.

How does this tie together? People want to ship characters who are emotionally complex, have compelling arcs, and have stakes involved. More often than not, women are excluded from that. We’re frequently reduced to one-dimensional, one-note stereotypes, or on good days, acting as support for the men around us.

These lists are living proof that women are regular victims of being underrepresented. The fact that there has to be a separate list dedicated to women-loving-women (WLW) because it’s so underrepresented in the main lists speaks volumes. To be clear, male queer ships also bring something unique to the table and have different emotional experiences. I remember the first time I watched Castiel’s confession, I cried.

By understanding the patterns of our culture and how we as fans engage with our favorite characters, we can also understand the gaps in our cultural consciousness. To start writing better women, we need to know that better women need to be written.

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