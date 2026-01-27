How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Impacted the LGBTQ+ Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for Heated Rivalry**

For anyone who’s part of a minority, it’s no secret that representation matters. Seeing yourself in a character or celebrity is extremely validating, and the LGBTQ+ community in particular is still struggling to see accurate forms of representation. Heated Rivalry is a new gay romance television show that premiered on Nov. 28, 2025. It has become wildly popular and impactful in its unexpected success.

The show is adapted from the book series Game Changers written by Rachel Reid. It comprises six books about five distinct relationships set in one universe, revolving around the world of professional hockey. Heated Rivalry follows two rival hockey players, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, as they navigate their queer relationship without anyone knowing.

A major plot line in Heated Rivalry is the homophobic environment of professional hockey that the main characters must learn to traverse through. In the story, Hollander and Rozanov must keep their relationship private because of the understanding that no one can know about it. Especially for Rozanov, as he wouldn’t be able to return to his home country, Russia, if he were to come out publicly.

Heated Rivalry is a fast-paced show, spanning 10 years in the matter of six episodes. However, Hollander and Rozanov’s relationship is slow-moving, as they both take time to come to terms with what the other means to them.

A significant change in their relationship occurs after another player, Scott Hunter, publicly comes out through a passionate kiss with his romantic interest, Kip. This makes Rozanov feel safe enough to accept Hollander’s proposition to take the next step in their relationship.

In the final episode of the first season, Hunter gives an award speech about the importance of his coming out journey. Even in a fictional story, representation is important and impactful on the actions of the characters. Hollander, Rozanov, and Hunter all play for the Major League Hockey, which parallels the National Hockey League (NHL).

In real life, the NHL has taken many anti-LGBTQ+ actions, which only drives the homophobic nature and environment found within the sport. From banning the use of Pride Tape to advising teams not to wear Pride jerseys, it’s clear why the NHL doesn’t have any current or former players who’ve publicly come out as gay.

Hudson Williams, who plays Hollander, has stated that multiple closeted gay athletes have reached out to him and Reid about the impact of the show. Many of whom are part of the NHL, but some play different sports entirely. Jesse Kortuem, a professional hockey player not part of the NHL, recently came out publicly, crediting the television show for inspiring him to do so.

Heated Rivalry certainly isn’t the first show to have a major impact on the LGBTQ+ community; countless other pieces of entertainment media have created effective LGBTQ+ representation.

Ellen DeGeneres’s simultaneous coming out in real life and on her television show, Ellen, has influenced many Americans’ views on gay rights. Other notable examples include Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kurt Hummel from Glee, and Rickie Vasquez in My So-Called Life.

Representation will forever be necessary and impactful in many different ways. If it’s done accurately and positively, it can promote acceptance both internally for oneself and externally for society at large. Heated Rivalry is an excellent example of LGBTQ+ representation, and the impact the television show has sparked demonstrates exactly that.

