The Timeless and Fantastic World of Studio Ghibli

When fall rolls around, many of us anticipate the changing weather and lower temperatures. Excitement or not, it’s essential for the latter half of the year. I’d argue that comfort films and series are just as important to autumn. How else would we get through the impending cold and fast-approaching finals week?

Some comfort media is just that, meant for comfort only. It lacks depth or nuance, but it keeps us sane through sheer fun. However, there’s a Japanese film studio out there that I believe has made both comforting and immensely profound films that’ve changed people for the better. They’ve released some of my personal favorite movies of all time, and I’m of course referring to Studio Ghibli.

About Studio Ghibli

Founded by the legendary filmmaker and artist Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli is a pioneer studio in the realm of animation. Since their debut film Castle in the Sky (1986), they’ve wowed audiences everywhere with their beautiful and immersive films.

Beyond the beautiful animation, these stories portray fantasy through a unique lens. Miyazaki and other directors in the studio created narratives interwoven with themes of politics, environmentalism, grief, and humanity. Furthermore, they never feel weighed down by heavier elements, as the characters and worlds come alive on screen.

So, what did they do right? What makes them stand out in comparison to other animation and film studios? After watching many of these movies on my own, I believe it’s the writing, intention, and imagination that make these stories so special.

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Within the Ghibli universe, the protagonists feel equally distinct from one another and incredibly relatable. One of the greatest examples of this is 14-year-old Shizuku Tsukishima, the lead character in Yoshifumi Kondō’s Whisper of the Heart (1995). The story revolves around Shizuku’s desire to become an accomplished author while dealing with her own insecurities.

Regardless of what our passions or talents are, we’ve all had a moment where we doubted if we were good enough. Whisper of the Heart takes this premise, set in the real world, and elevates it with its still moments. The characters have deep, private moments that allow them to develop and transcend surface-level characterization.

Without spoiling too much, Shizuku ends up finding her strength throughout the film while also making intimate connections with an antique shop owner and his grandson. The lively environments bring each scene to the next level.

At its core, this movie is about pursuing and honing your passion, even with all the obstacles that arise. It reminds you that there will always be someone or something there to guide you further and that you don’t have to sacrifice self-expression for it.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Any film has a message or purpose behind it, and this is especially true for Ghibli movies. Miyazaki has never held back from infusing his art with his own values and morals. A film that illustrates this best is Princess Mononoke (1997), which deals with environmentalism and our relationship with nature.

However, it never feels spoon-fed or shallow; rather, the audience becomes immersed in the story and its characters. Ashitaka and San must keep the balance between the powerful animals and humans. It’s gripping yet very moving, as it touches upon greed and power in a way only Miyazaki can.

We find ourselves in their shoes, hoping for a happy ending in the middle of tragedy, betrayal, and raised stakes. Yet, there are also many moments of stillness, which are typical in Ghibli films, but particularly surprising in a tense story like this one. The emotional beats between San and Ashitaka feel genuine because we grow to understand them as characters and care for them.

Even in a fantasy world full of uncertainty, violence, and magic, Miyazaki included moments of awe and wonder to remind us of how important stillness is, not just in the fictional realm, but also in the real world.

The atmospheric composition of the scenes alongside a powerful screenplay has increased the film’s impact over the last 20 years. Especially in today’s world, as we continue to face issues such as climate change and deforestation.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Naturally, Ghibli is famously known for its imaginative takes on books and manga. They’ve adapted dozens of stories, but none will stick out as much in the public eye as Howl’s Moving Castle (2004). Originally a book by Diana Wynne Jones, the narrative features an eccentric wizard, Howl, who befriends Sophie, a young woman who spends her days working at her family’s hat shop.

They encounter various magical creatures, lands, and whimsical moments that truly showcase Miyazaki’s creativity. The characters are charming, and the film makes sure we spend time getting into the layers of each protagonist while reminding us of the power love holds.

Not just in a romantic sense, but in various forms such as familial love or the bond between friends. Sophie finds a new family and confidence she didn’t possess beforehand. It’s wonderful as an audience to experience a character’s growth after so much has taken place.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

I couldn’t talk about Ghibli’s magical stories without talking about My Neighbor Totoro (1988). Arguably one of the most whimsical and childlike animated movies, My Neighbor Totoro tells the story of two young girls stumbling into a whole new world after moving into a new house.

For any kid, that would be a dream life, and even for some adults. They also befriend the iconic forest cat-like spirit Totoro, a creature only they can interact with. Fun ensues as they begin a new adventure with the forest creatures and adjust to their new home.

Many studios today owe a lot to Ghibli for their sublime storytelling, characterization, messaging, and imagination. The team of animators, writers, and actors behind these films brought these vibrant worlds to life on the big screen. It’s difficult to say what 2D animation would be if it weren’t for Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.

If you were to take anything away from this, I hope it’s for you to give these films a watch! You’ll find yourself in awe of how much wonder and heart each of these movies possesses.

