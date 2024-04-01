I Watched ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ for the First Time at the SLC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I know it may sound shocking, but I had never seen a single Studio Ghibli film before watching one last week. I’d heard so much about Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, the director of these iconic films, but I had never watched any of Miyazaki’s work. On March 29 at the Student Life Center (SLC), I watched Howl’s Moving Castle. If any Studio Ghibli film could make me a fan after one watch, this would be it!

I was excited to watch Howl’s Moving Castle because I hadn’t seen it before, but also because it gave me an excuse to go check out the SLC building, where I’d never been before tonight. I followed the SLC Instagram account, and I had seen all the great movies that they were showing, but for some reason, I’d never gone. However, I made sure to go to the SLC and watch this film. Here’s my honest reaction to Howl’s Moving Castle.

When I first got there with my friend, we walked upstairs and were directed to the sign-in table. All you have to do is hand over your FSU Student ID, let them swipe your card, and you’re all set! You don’t even have to pay for a ticket. This is a perfect activity for students to do by themselves, with friends, or even on a date!

I wanted to get food, but when we got there, the line for concession food was super long despite arriving 30 minutes early. If you want popcorn, soda, or candy, you might want to show up an hour early if you can. Since we didn’t get any food, we went straight inside the theater.

It was packed! It was only a half hour before show time and it was already pretty full. It was so nice to see so many people going to the on-campus cinema on a Friday night with friends. My friend and I were lucky to find a few remaining good seats.

While we waited for the movie, the speakers played incredible 2000s and 2010s music, which honestly made the time go by so much faster. The energy in the theater was full of excitement for this film, making me more excited for it to begin.

At 11 p.m., the lights flickered and the movie began. Howl’s Moving Castle is now my new obsession. The film was incredible, and I understand now why everyone loves it. The animation is captivating from the very beginning, and the story is heartwarming — who doesn’t love Howl?

I won’t give any spoilers, but my favorite character has to be either Howl or the Scarecrow. I loved the historical vibe of the movie, although it didn’t really give us a time and location. It provides a magical feel throughout the film since this is an unknown world. This film gives cottagecore vibes in all the right ways, and it’s overall a comforting film. I know some people only watch films once, but that won’t be me regarding this film. I could watch Howl’s Moving Castle again and again!

All I’ll say is, if you’ve never watched a Studio Ghibli film, please give it a chance. Even if Howl’s Moving Castle isn’t your vibe, there are so many other Studio Ghibli movies that could be your next favorite film. I know some people don’t care for animated films, but Studio Ghibli is in a league of its own. It feels like you’re watching art rather than just a movie.

My first experience at the SLC building and watching Howl’s Moving Castle has been the best thing I’ve ever done at FSU. I wish I had gone to the SLC sooner and watched a ton more movies these past two years. If you’ve never watched a film at the SLC, give it a try. And if you’ve already gone, I’m sure you’re like me and planning on going again soon!

