Neutrogena Makeup Wipes Recalled: How To Stay Safe

Neutrogena, one of the most recognizable names in drugstore skincare, has issued a recall of select makeup-removing wipes after discovering possible contamination that could cause irritation or infection.

Long marketed as gentle and dermatologist-recommended, the recall raises new concerns about product safety in the beauty industry, especially for consumers who rely on quick, convenient skincare.

If you think you might be affected or have recently purchased from the brand, don’t panic; here’s what you need to know, how to check if your wipes are safe, and alternatives you can use instead.

what you need to know

According to the recall notice, the affected product is the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes, specifically the 50-count, 2×25 compostable packs with lot number 1835U6325A. The voluntary recall, initiated by parent company Kenvue Brands LLC on Sept. 19, covers roughly 1,312 cases distributed in Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

The contamination was traced to the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, which is known for its resistance to some common cosmetic preservatives. It’s also associated with respiratory diseases, urinary tract infections, eye infections, and sepsis, posing a higher infection risk for individuals with compromised immune systems.

In light of this urgency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall as a Class 2 health risk, meaning the risk of serious harm is low, temporary, or medically reversible effects are possible.

While Neutrogena says it hasn’t received any reports of illness or injury related to the recall so far, Kenvue has advised consumers to immediately stop using the affected wipes and contact Neutrogena’s customer care line for instructions on refunds or replacements. The company emphasized that this recall doesn’t impact other Neutrogena products, including their liquid makeup removers or single-pack wipes, which remain safe to use.

For now, the brand is encouraging customers to double-check any recently purchased packs and stay updated through its official social channels.

STaying safe in the beauty world

Recalls like this serve as a reminder that even long-standing, popular brands aren’t immune to product issues. For many, convenience and brand reputation often guide purchasing decisions, but events like these underscore the importance of rigorous quality control and safety checks across the industry.

This incident also highlights a growing awareness among shoppers about what goes into their products. Prepackaged wipes are hugely popular because they fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles. However, their convenience comes at a price as it means they’re in constant production and storage cycles, which can evidently increase the risk of contamination. As a result, it’s hard to find products that are 100% safe nowadays.

For consumers, the best approach is staying informed and making mindful choices. Reading labels, checking ingredients, and researching the products you include in your everyday routine could be worth the extra time if it means protecting your skin.

Another simple step to do is a patch test, a quick and practical way to see if your skin might react negatively to a product. All you have to do is apply a small amount to a discreet area of skin and wait 24-48 hours to see if any irritation occurs before using it on your face or larger areas.

At the same time, promoting these practices encourages the beauty industry to prioritize products that are convenient, eco-friendly, and overall safe to use.

WHat to use instead of neutrogena Wipes

So, you might be wondering: what do I use now? As someone who also uses Neutrogena products, I’ve been on the search for a new alternative. Not to worry; here are three reliable and safe choices to fall back on.

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe wipes gently remove makeup, oil, and impurities without leaving your skin feeling tight or stripped. Formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, they help restore your skin’s natural barrier while keeping it soft and hydrated, even after a long day of classes or a night out.

These plant-based wipes are also fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic, making them perfect for all skin types, especially if your skin leans on the more sensitive side.

If your skin needs a little extra care, Cetaphil wipes are a must-try. Another trusted brand, these are fairly affordable and contain ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea to soothe and condition the skin. This helps prevent dryness, irritation, and other signs of skin sensitivity.

Another dermatologist‑recommended cleanser, Bioderma, consists of micellar technology that gently lifts away makeup, oil, and pollutants without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier. Formulated with a skin‑friendly pH and minimal surfactants, it helps maintain balance while reducing sensations like tightness or stinging.

One of the great perks about this cleanser is its ability to remove up to 99% of makeup and impurities, and because it requires no rinsing, it’s convenient for travel, quick routines, or morning and night use.

While the recall affects a limited number of products, it’s worth checking your wipes and following Neutrogena’s guidance if needed. In the meantime, if you’re looking for convenient, on-the-go alternatives, dermatologist-recommended brands like CeraVe, Cetaphil, and Bioderma provide safe, dependable options for everyday makeup removal.

