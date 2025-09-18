This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

This time last year, I was skincare sinning: I was skipping SPF in my daily routine, I wasn’t choosing products with gentle ingredients, and I *definitely* wasn’t aware of how dry my skin was. But I decided that this was the year I would embark on a skincare journey to transform (and TBH, save) my skin, and I did so by learning more about my personal skin concerns — like sensitivity, dryness, and acne — and purchased products that actually addressed those needs.

While I still avoid any elaborate, 10-step skincare routines, I’ve incorporated science-backed products from brands like Cetaphil into my routine and have watched my own skincare glow-up happen. So, you can imagine how excited I was when I found out that Cetaphil was coming out with a new product, the Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser. I knew I had to be one of the first ones to try it, and of course, one of the first ones to tell my fellow skincare enthusiasts about it.

The Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser is the best way to start and end your day clean, fresh, and nourished. It washes away impurities like dirt, sweat, and makeup while protecting your skin barrier, and, thanks to the nourishing and soothing ingredients like flaxseed oil and Pentavitin®, it provides up to 24 hours of hydration, too, which is literally everything a dry skin girly like myself needs in their daily routine. It’s also a product that every busy girly needs in their routine, since it double-cleanses your skin in one single step, saving you more time in the morning!

I received some samples of the Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser in my goody bag at the Her Campus x Cetaphil Miami event, “Cetaphil’s Skincare Sleepover: A Night to Nourish,” and as soon as I washed my face with it for the first time, I knew it was about to become a key part of my skincare routine — especially now, as we’re starting to head into the colder, dryer, winter months.

Goody bag contents from the Her Campus x Cetaphil event

I wasn’t the only one who was super pumped about the new, hydrating addition to my skincare routine.

At the event (which was an iconic Y2K skincare sleepover theme, BTW!), attendees got to try the Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser and see the science and results in action. First, they applied things like oil and makeup to the backs of their hands. Then, they washed it off using the cleanser. Afterwards, they looked at their skin under a microscope to compare the before-and-after and get a deeper look at just how effective the product really is. They also got the inside scoop about the product from Dr. Angelo and other skincare scientists at the event, who answered any questions the attendees had about their new fave products.

Attendees could also yap about skincare with Cetaphil influencers, Amanda McCants, Melinda Berry, and Kennedy Eurich, and learn more about the Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser! Amanda was sleepover host as she hung out with guests in an early 2000s bedroom (filled with lava lamps, inflatable furniture, and boomboxes, of course!) and chatted with them about their skin, while Melinda shared the best skincare tips with attendees at her vanity, and Kennedy spilled her chaotic skincare lore with attendees during some pillow talk. Guests could also make adorbs bracelets and key charms at the charm bar, or browse the Cetaphil merch store!

I may have walked into this Cetaphil event with a cute Y2K pajama party outfit and clear skin (all thanks to my current routine featuring Cetaphil, obvi!), but I *definitely* walked away with the best advice and the best products to move me forward on my skincare journey.

Here’s to many more IRL moments for skincare lovers, and to a year filled with healthy, glowing skin, all thanks to Cetaphil!

