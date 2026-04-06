K-Pop Corner: Your Monthly K-Pop Updates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

K-pop has always been a safe space for me to explore a music experience that’s both unique and visual. This column takes a look at all things K-pop, from artists, news, comebacks, and fashion. We’ll dive deep into a music scene that’s been sweeping charts worldwide and why it’s such a success.

We’re so back! These past couple of months have been absolutely insane, and so much has happened in the K-pop community.

It’s hard to keep track of them all, but here are some of the most surprising, exciting, and shocking updates we’ve had.

BTS ARIRANG Comeback Tour Week

Starting strong, BTS had an amazing comeback with their album ARIRANG. I personally really enjoyed it! The title track “SWIM” has been popping up everywhere, including becoming a dance trend among many idols and people excited about the album.

BTS officially kicks off their tour this week with concerts in Goyang, South Korea, and I’m excited to say I’ve won the ticket war and have tickets to the Tampa, Florida, show.

It’ll be fun to see all the stage outfits and dances once the tour begins, but I’m mostly looking forward to listening to their amazing voices again.

Members Leaving

These past four months have also been an emotional roller coaster for fans of a variety of groups. In January, we saw Danielle’s departure from NewJeans amid disputes between HYBE and ADOR.

We then got a follow-up in February, where HYBE announced one of their global girl group members, Manon, would be going on hiatus from the group KATSEYE.

As of today, KATSEYE remains missing from her Instagram bio, and she hasn’t been seen in the new promotions for “PINKY UP.” This news has many still reeling and curious about whether or not she might return.

Following that announcement in March, we learned that Heeseung from the boy group ENHYPHEN would be leaving the group in pursuit of a solo debut with HYBE. This came out of the blue through a statement from HYBE and a letter personally posted by Heeseung on Weverse explaining his decision.

Other recent news is that Mark from the groups NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT Dream has announced he will be leaving SM Entertainment and terminating his contracts with these groups. He announced he’s saddened but excited to explore more of his music and is very appreciative to have been part of the group for 10 years.

So yeah, an emotional rollercoaster to say the least, but I hope to hear the upcoming music and promotions of many of these members in their solo pursuits.

K-Pop at Lollapalooza

RIIZE recently became the first K-pop boy group to perform at Lollapalooza South America, which was such an amazing thing to witness.

We also received the lineup for the groups performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer. Of course, one of our favorites, Jennie, will be a headliner on Saturday, Aug. 1. I’m excited to see what she has planned for her performance and if we’ll see any special guests or members in the audience.

Following Jennie, we’ll also be seeing groups such as I-DLE, CORTIS, and Aespa, which I look forward to seeing perform on the stage at Lollapalooza.

Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World

Stray Kids really are everywhere, all around the world. This specific topic was headline news to me because it really proves there’s a group for everyone.

Jason Earl, or more commonly known as Jackson Stewart from Hannah Montana, had recently mentioned Stray Kids on the red carpet for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

This was amazing because I watched Hannah Montana as a kid, and now my favorite character from the show is a K-pop fan. On the carpet, he mentioned that Felix was his original bias and that Changbin was his bias wrecker, which is crazy because this follows my exact opinion on my biases. All in all, it felt like a full circle moment for my childhood and now adult heart.

New Concerts and KCON LA

Last but not least, we received another festival lineup, this time for KCON LA. Starting off, we have our headliners: NCT 127, continuing as a seven-member group; ZEROBASEONE, continuing as a five-member group; and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. We then also see more amazing groups like Treasure, &TEAM, ILLIT, and P1Harmony.

There’s also HYBE’s Latin boy band SANTOS BRAVOS and Yeonjun as solo artists. This is such a strong line-up, and there’s a part of me that’s upset I won’t be there to see it myself.

In the span of only a couple of months, so many things have occurred, both heartbreaking and heart-mending. K-pop has been changing a lot over the past couple of years, and as someone who has been a fan since 2017, I know it’ll continue to change.

In an industry that’s always keeping us on our toes, I’m excited to keep up with the updates and see what happens next.

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