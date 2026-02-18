K-Pop Corner: The Journey to K-Pop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

K-pop has always been a safe space for me to explore a music experience that’s both unique and visual. This column takes a look at all things K-pop, from artists, news, comebacks, and fashion. We’ll dive deep into a music scene that’s been sweeping charts worldwide and why it’s such a success.

The first generation of K-pop

Starting at the beginning, the first generation of K-pop spans from 1992 to 2004. This laid the foundation for K-pop and made it what it is today. Just as we see in Western media, K-pop is always evolving.

However, instead of going from Britney Spears in the 2000s to Tate McRae in the 2020s, it goes from BIGBANG (second generation) to TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) (fourth generation).

The first major K-pop group was Seo Taiji and Boys, who were known for their amazing performances and vocals. Additionally, one of the “boys” was Yang Hyun-Suk, the former CEO of YG Entertainment and the man behind some of your favorite groups, like BLACKPINK. Absolutely crazy, right?

This generation also introduced the rigorous trainee system we see today, focusing on years of vocal, dance, and media training to have the best chances of being chosen to debut.

The second generation

Moving on, the second generation is known as the golden age of K-Pop and is most referenced by the younger generations. This is also when K-pop started moving globally, and earlier fans began recognizing names such as BIGBANG, TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, and more.

Groups started opening for Western artists such as the Wonder Girls and the Jonas Brothers. This generation also introduced photo cards, photo albums, and light sticks. I have too many of all three, especially photo albums that come with CDs.

The third generation

The third generation was when I fell in love with K-pop, specifically during BTS’s “DNA” era. It’s also the one most people seem to know best, as it introduced groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and Seventeen. This is when K-pop flowed into mainstream media.

Even though we saw a global rise in the second generation, it was much more apparent in this generation with the globalization of BTS and BLACKPINK. K-pop also started performing in places where it had never been seen before, like the Video Music Awards, Coachella, American Music Awards, and the GRAMMYs.

Along with this, we saw collaborations with Western artists such as Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK, BTS x Halsey, and Jason Derulo. K-pop groups also began receiving brand deals with Louis Vuitton, Puma, Chanel, and Dior.

The fourth generation

Now the fourth generation is where I’m most involved, as I love TXT and Enhypen Comebacks. This generation introduces groups like Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Enhypen, and TXT. We also got an introduction to how artificial intelligence (AI) can play into K-Pop with the reveal of aespa’s own AI characters.

There was an increase in brand collabs with not only luxury brands but also makeup brands, shoes, and more. K-pop groups started gaining media attention much more quickly, whereas many older groups had to wait years to venture into bigger territories. We now see many groups invited to Lollapalooza, Coachella, and other major events only a few years into their careers.

All this new popularity has also led to an increase in tour dates. I swear there’s a new group going on tour every other month, and because I bought tickets to one concert, I’m too broke to buy tickets to all the others that are announced.

The fifth generation

We’re now in the fifth generation, and it seems like K-pop will keep growing. In this generation, former idols have started forming their own labels and groups, such as Jay Park, LNGSHOT, and Zico with BOYNEXTDOOR. Even though previous idols have created agencies and groups, we’re seeing a new generation of this wave.

It’s only been a few decades since K-pop first appeared, and already so much has come from it. I can’t wait to see what else is in store for the generations to come.

