Manon Is “M.I.A.:” What This Means for the Future of KATSEYE

From enduring the grueling selection process on Netflix’s Pop Star Academy to their recent two GRAMMY nominations, KATSEYE’s success is nothing short of astonishing.

In just two years, the global girl group has proven to the internet and the music industry that they’re a force to be reckoned with. However, the future of these Best New Artist nominees might’ve taken a turn towards murky waters…

On Feb. 20, Manon Bannerman announced she would be taking a “temporary hiatus” from the group to “focus on her health and wellbeing.”

HYBE and Geffen Records, the two companies with which KATSEYE is contracted, released a statement in support of Bannerman’s decision, clarifying that the girls will “continue scheduled activities during this time” and look forward to “being together when the time is right.”

Eyekons (fans of KATSEYE) across social media have speculated that her departure is more than a hiatus, but the beginning of what will eventually become a permanent removal. The main contributor to this theory has been the comparison of the two statements between Bannerman, HYBE, and Geffen Records.

Hours after the official announcement was released, Bannerman took to Weverse to clarify that she’s doing well, emphasizing that she’s healthy, but “sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control.” With both statements seemingly contradicting one another, Eyekons believe Bannerman’s sudden exit wasn’t necessarily her choice.

Within 24 hours after both announcements, Daniela Avanzini’s father, Rafael Avanzini, posted a series of remarks claiming that “the show must go on, with or without a member” and “KATSEYE is bigger than one girl.” Due to this, fans began to suspect internal mistreatment from the girls themselves.

With vague statements coming from both Bannerman and KATSEYE’s official representatives, the truth behind this situation seems to go deeper than what is currently being revealed.

Is her hiatus the start of a future grand exit?

History Repeats Itself: Bannerman’s Experience With Racism

On Feb. 23, The Cut published an article titled “Why is Manon Taking a Break from Katseye?” in which the “Gabriella” performer details her experience with racist comments and death threats: “Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair. Now I feel like I always need to put in extra work to prove something, even though I really don’t.”

Additionally, Bannerman was seen liking an Instagram Reel by user thesimplysimone highlighting the mistreatment of lone Black girls in pop groups. She argues that Bannerman isn’t the first Black artist to experience this form of hatred, citing Normani from Fifth Harmony and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix as predecessors.

Back in 2019, Normani shared that, like Bannerman, she had to work harder than her bandmates, arguing that her experience was different from what the other girls endured.

“I felt like I was overlooked,” she revealed in an interview with Allure back in 2021. Singing the least amongst the girls, the “Motivation” performer felt that she was pigeonholed into a box: “…this is your place.”

Pinnock expressed the same sentiment, wondering why she felt invisible despite finding success. “No matter how far you think you have come, racism exists,” said Pinnock back in 2020. Performing to predominantly white audiences took a mental toll on her, detailing, “I sing to fans who don’t see me, or hear me, or cheer me on.”

From taking extra vocal lessons to attempting to speak more during interviews, the “Black Magic” singer felt that even then, it was never enough; to her, “it never made any sense.”

Bannerman has since received support on social media from both Normani and Pinnock, as well as from SZA and Chloe Bailey.

Switzerland vs. American Culture: When Does Grind Mentality Go Too Far?

Bannerman was seen as the underdog on Pop Star Academy, having no previous training before making her eventual debut. Scouted by a HYBE and Geffen casting director on social media, Bannerman was believed to possess a “star power” quality needed for the group.

Despite this, she was constantly judged on the show for missing rehearsals, with girls openly commenting on her work ethic and lack of dedication towards training. Before debuting with KATSEYE, Sophia Laforteza expressed her frustration with Bannerman during the show, arguing that she wasn’t putting in enough effort.

Since then, Bannerman has set the record straight, arguing it isn’t her laziness setting her back, but her immune system.

Comparing the American work culture to that of Switzerland, Bannerman observed that the “grind mindset” has blinded critics of the actual truth: “You guys [Americans] are all about grind and hustle. In Switzerland, if you’re sick, you take a day off. No one’s going to expect you to work.”

HYBE Loves Making a Contract, and Breaking One Too…

HYBE is notorious for terminating the contracts of members from their various groups. Most notably, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, terminated NewJeans’ Danielle Marsh’s exclusive contract.

A few days later, ADOR filed a lawsuit against Marsh, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Heejin for $30 million in damages, claiming mistreatment and an attempt to break their agreement.

As a group, NewJeans made headlines when they first announced their decision to leave ADOR back in November 2024. On Oct. 30, 2025, the ruling supported ADOR’s exclusive contract, keeping NewJeans bound to the agency despite the girls’ attempt to leave.

The Seoul District Court reportedly found insufficient claims to support the group’s attempt to terminate their contract, deeming it valid till 2029.

While Bannerman isn’t officially leaving KATSEYE, nor is she in breach of her contract, Eyekons speculate that her hiatus mimics that of NewJeans. Specifically, both situations illustrate HYBE’s swiftness in detaching a popular artist or group from their management, yet reaping the financial benefits of their success.

Is Hybe Soft-Launching Bannerman’s Permanent Removal?

Eyekons were quick to notice the choreography for “Debut” purposefully concealing Bannerman in both the music video and across every live performance of the song.

One X user commented on this pattern, labeling this as an eventual foreshadowing for Bannerman’s hiatus: “…they had a plan all along.” Since then, the choreography has corrected itself, yet it took persistent commentary from fans to do so.

Some Eyekons have even theorized that the other five girls are involved in Bannerman’s mistreatment, referencing their promotional post for their Glossier campaign as evidence.

In May 2025, KATSEYE’s official Instagram account posted a picture celebrating their collab with the makeup brand, leaving Bannerman out of the group photo. The comment section under the post is filled with fans asking for her, wondering why the girls didn’t include her, and suspecting that she’s being excluded on purpose.

What Is in Store for KATSEYE?

With their future in the air, Eyekons have taken to the internet, not only in defense of Bannerman, but also claiming that without her, there is no KATSEYE.

Despite the increase in rumors surrounding the girl group, Bannerman’s hiatus, as of right now, is simply that: a “temporary” hiatus.

However, with the continued mistreatment of Black women in musical spaces, the intensity of HYBE contracts, and the constant eye on KATSEYE’s everyday performance, there’s no telling if or when Bannerman will return.

