Spice up Your Fall With These Cozy Seasonal Favorites

Now that the air is finally cooling and the leaves are falling, it’s time to put on your comfiest sweater and fully embrace fall! It’s easy to get caught up in schoolwork and forget to make the most out of this time of year, so I’ve compiled a few of my favorite movies, games, songs, and treats to make your fall experience the coziest it’s ever been.

Fall Movies

Starting strong with my fall movie recommendations, we have a few of my go-tos: Notting Hill, Practical Magic, The Twilight Saga, and Pride and Prejudice. These are your typical cozy, curled-up-in-bed movies with romance, fall vibes, and happy endings. These movies are perfect for a night in with the girls and are best paired with freshly baked cookies and fall-scented candles.

If you want something a bit spookier to get into the Halloween spirit, I always recommend watching Death Becomes Her; in my opinion, Meryl Streep, comedy, and gore make for the perfect Halloween watch. If these movies aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry!

If you’re an FSU student, the Askew Student Life Center always has a variety of movie options and plenty of seasonal showings to check out. Local movie theaters also tend to have seasonal films for cheap prices and new movies! Make sure you look at the upcoming events to go to as many movies as your heart desires.

GAMES AND ACTIVITIES

If you’re looking for a relaxing video game to get you in the fall mood, I’ve got you covered! You can’t go wrong with these essential cozy games: Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, Minami Lane, and Little Witch in the Woods.

These are all offered on the Nintendo Switch, and most are available on Windows devices through platforms like Steam. If video games aren’t your style, there are plenty of other relaxing activities for you, too. My go-tos are coloring, building LEGOs, playing Scrabble, and solving puzzles!

If you want to get into coloring, there are so many cheap coloring books on Amazon, as well as reasonably priced alcohol markers (if you want to get fancy with it). No matter what your game of choice is, there’s always something for you to do to embrace the fall season!

MUSIC

If you’re anything like me, you probably have a constant soundtrack playing no matter what you’re doing. I’ve found that a single song can completely shift my mood, so choosing your fall playlist is essential to maximize your fall experience!

Some artists that perfectly encapsulate that nostalgic fall feeling are Hozier, The Backseat Lovers, Noah Kahan, ROLE MODEL, and The Smiths. These artists are well known for their combination of lyrical genius and warm-sounding music that blends to create a cozy atmosphere, no matter where you are. Essentially, if you want to feel like you’re bundled up on a rainy fall day with a cup of warm tea, I’d recommend listening to them!

If you’re too impatient to peruse their discography to find those fall-feeling songs, it’s much easier to do a quick search for pre-made playlists. To spice things up, instead of doing a generic “fall playlist” search, try looking up something that makes you think of fall, like “Rory Gilmore fall vibes.” Go wild with this one, you’d be surprised how many niche playlists people have made to capture these fall feelings!

SWEET TREATS

To finish any perfect fall day, it’s necessary to get a sweet treat… sorry, I don’t make the rules! While you may instantly think of Starbucks’ fall menu, and trust, I love a good iced pumpkin chai latte, there are so many more options out there to try.

My favorite on-campus option is by far The Frother’s Daughter. This coffee shop trailer appears on campus Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you can’t make it on those days, don’t worry! They have a brick-and-mortar shop too, and it’s only a short drive from campus.

Their schedule changes every once in a while, so make sure you follow their social media to keep up to date. My favorite thing about The Frother’s Daughter is that they have a special menu that they change monthly, so there are always new flavors to try! The fall flavors are notoriously delicious, so make sure to stop by if you can.

If you aren’t a coffee person, they have teas, pastries, and hot cocoa, so I’d still suggest giving it a shot, even if it’s just to enjoy the fall aesthetic! Most coffee shops also tend to have these options for any non-coffee drinkers.

That’s all I have for my fall favorites! Enjoy the chilly weather, crunchy leaves, and make sure to take advantage of all the fun things fall has to offer!

