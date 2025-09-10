6 Songs To Add to Your ‘Twilight’-Inspired Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Good news, everyone! Since it’s finally September and pumpkin spice is back, I can be annoying about fall again. One of my favorite parts of this season is that it’s finally socially acceptable to be obsessed with The Twilight Saga, especially with the re-release of the films in theaters this October.

Although the temperature in Tallahassee isn’t cooling down yet, we can start pretending it is. If you’re anything like me, your favorite way to imagine yourself anywhere else is by using a playlist. Here are my top picks for songs to help you embrace the new season and the beloved Twilight series:

“Last Chance – Alternate Version” by CHPTRS

This song just popped up on my Spotify one day, and I immediately knew it was giving Twilight. It has that soft, ethereal piano sound and a voice to match. In another life, this song could have been a good substitute for “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” by Iron & Wine, the song played during Edward and Bella’s first dance at prom in Twilight. Although not as metaphorical, “Last Chance – Alternate Version” still captures the dynamic between the two main characters. Something about Edward and Bella’s love story feels desperate, like finding your soulmate after a century of loneliness. Their love might have this quality because they’re teenagers, and teenage love feels final and all-consuming. However, I think in some ways that Edward’s feelings for Bella could have been his “last chance” at love after almost a century of not having anyone.

“When It Breaks” by Inhaler

This song aligns closely with the more indie rock sound of the Twilight soundtracks. Its sound reminds me of “From Now On” by the Features from Breaking Dawn – Part 1 or “Meet Me on the Equinox” by Death Cab for Cutie from New Moon. I can imagine this song being played over a montage like in Eclipse, where the werewolves and vampires are chasing Victoria out of their territories. “When It Breaks” has that edgy rock sound that lends itself well to the tension that leads to the action of the films. Although Twilight is primarily known for its love triangle, its films consist of several action sequences, like the scene with the Volturi in New Moon or the fight against Victoria’s army of newborn vampires in Eclipse.

“Hearing” by Sleeping at Last

This mostly instrumental track comes from the same artist who gave us “Turning Page,” the song played while Bella is walking down the aisle in Breaking Dawn – Part 1. “Hearing” builds up in a cinematic way that fits well with the beautiful shots of the Pacific Northwest as seen throughout all the films. It also has similar vibes to “Bella’s Lullaby,” the piano piece Edward dedicates to Bella in the first film. “Hearing” is a song that I think could work well with a montage. The Twilight films do an excellent job of moving along the story through scenes with little dialogue, allowing the actions of the characters to speak for themselves while having a great song play over it.

“Time is Running Out” by Muse

A Twilight-inspired playlist would be incomplete without the artists that gave us the first movie’s iconic baseball scene anthem, “Supermassive Black Hole.” “Time is Running Out” is about an addiction to another person to the point of it driving someone to death. It has the same vibes as Edward telling Bella that she’s his own personal brand of heroin. On the other hand, I think Jacob could also relate to this song since his main goal for most of the series was to have Bella fall in love with him before Edward finally married her. I could also imagine Jacob blasting this song in his garage while working on a car or motorcycle.

“I Found” by Amber Run

This choice might be a bit basic, but I would disappoint my high school self if I didn’t include this song. To me, “I Found” has a feeling similar to Bon Iver and St. Vincent’s “Roslyn,” but it sounds sadder and has more yearning. This song would fit perfectly in New Moon or either of the Breaking Dawn movies. Overall, the ambience just fits the vibe of Twilight well. “I Found” is another one of those songs that makes sense for Bella and Edward’s love story. Neither one of them was expecting to find the other, and their path wasn’t linear. New Moon is the epitome of teenage angst and yearning but make it supernatural. Despite all the pain and suffering they go through in that movie, they still manage to find their way back to each other, capturing the spirit of “I Found.”

“Seventeen Going Under” by Sam Fender