5 Fall Sweet Spots in Tallahassee to Visit Instead of Starbucks

October is finally here, and we’re officially past the start of fall. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks, football season is in full swing, and a slight breeze has begun to cool down campus. Before you attempt to mobile order Starbucks at the Student Union (or wait in a line that’s way too long), try these local Tallahassee spots to take a study break, grab a sweet treat, and get into the fall spirit.
- The Frother’s Daughter
-
While their storefront location isn’t on FSU’s campus, The Frother’s Daughter is one of the most iconic coffee spots for the best seasonal flavors. You’ve probably seen their cups in the hands of nearly every person walking from the Westcott Building on many weekdays, like Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, since that’s when their trailer usually stops at Park Ave. and Copeland St., next to campus.
Every week, there’s at least one new flavor inspired by FSU organizations, local partnerships, and lately, Taylor Swift. For all of October, The Frother’s Daughter is fully embracing Halloween with specials like the “Toasted Ghost,” a toasted marshmallow white mocha, and the “Creepy Crawler,” a salted caramel, shortbread, and pumpkin spice dirty chai latte.
- Foxtail Coffee and Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
-
Right by Cascades Park, Foxtail Coffee Co. is the perfect place to go on a study date when you need a break from Strozier Library. Besides coffee, Foxtail also serves baked goods, breakfast items, and sandwiches. This season, their menu features the Maple Pancake Latte, Mapleberry Latte, Spiced Cappleccino, and Pumpkin Cake Pop, along with the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte.
If you’re not in the mood for coffee but still want a sweet treat, the SoMo Walls location near FSU is partnered with Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream. Their October flavors include Apple Cider Donut, Black Raspberry Swirl, and Dark Chocolate Dulce Cookie.
- Beignets & Brew
-
Sometimes, a coffee and a muffin just don’t cut it when you’re really craving something sweet. Beignets & Brew hits the spot when all you want is a warm pastry. With two locations in Tallahassee, it’s hard not to make a visit.
Try their Pumpkin Biscoff Beignets, Brown Sugar Pumpkin Pie Shaken Espresso, Tiramisu Matcha, and Strawberry Coconut Power Fizzy. Plus, their aesthetic interior makes you want to stay a while, debrief, and maybe get some studying in.
- Bagels & Co.
-
If you’re in the mood for more than just a sweet treat, a fresh bagel with a thick smear of cream cheese might be the answer to your cravings. Bagels & Co. is the only dedicated bagel shop in College Town.
This bagel joint offers breakfast sandwiches, wraps, muffins, and over 15 types of bagels and cream cheeses. Some stand-out bagels include their Rainbow Bagel, Doritos Crunch Bagel, and Oreo Bagel. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can pair that with their Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese, Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, or Cannoli Cream Cheese.
For fall, Bagels & Co. is featuring a pumpkin bagel with pumpkin spice cream cheese and caramel drizzle. Add a pumpkin spice latte, and you’re set to take on the day.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market
-
Imagine Market Wednesday, but over double the size. The Tallahassee Farmers Market is just that, with over 30 vendors bringing seasonal items all to one place. While not exactly a spot just for sweet treats, the local weekend staple is the perfect way to spend your weekend morning.
Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, you can stop by to grab local produce, pasture-raised meat, freshly baked goods, bundles of flowers, and so many other goodies to support local businesses.
On Saturday, Oct. 25, wear your costume, bring your pet, and come to the Farmers Market for their Halloween-themed day filled with seasonal goods and trick or treating at the vendor booths.
Even though we haven’t reached sweater weather quite yet, fall has officially arrived. Branch out beyond a pumpkin spice latte and explore all the local gems to enjoy a sweet treat… or two.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!