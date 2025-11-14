Does ‘South Park’ Suck Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The truth is, I think a lot of people are just afraid to admit that South Park sucks now,” is the bold messaging coming from the very show itself in the latest episode called “The Woman in the Hat.” In a satirical and hilarious way, South Park continues to be painfully self-aware about the bold new direction it’s taken in their recent episodes.

From unapologetic political commentary to sharp jabs at the platform it streams on, Paramount+, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have kept the show topical, hilarious, and defiant, proving that even decades in, South Park still knows how to provoke an audience and laugh at itself.

Despite the critics, the creators of South Park have mastered the craft of remaining in the conversational loop and consistently stand firm on their stance of remaining uncensored and genuine. This has become apparent not only in the content of the episodes themselves but also in the means of obtaining their spot on Paramount+ for streaming.

Paramount+ and Censorship

In July 2025, South Park had tensely negotiated an agreement worth $1.5 billion for the rights to stream its entire library and future episodes exclusively on Paramount+. Despite the staggering amount of money, the show wasted no time biting the hand that feeds it.

In its first episode of Season 27, “Sermon on the ’Mount,” South Park directly mocked Paramount+ and its parent company, Paramount Global, satirizing the corporation’s tangled media deals and its willingness to bend under political and corporate pressure.

The episode notably referenced Paramount’s controversial $16 million settlement with current U.S. president Donald Trump, which many, including late-night host Stephen Colbert, criticized as a “big fat bribe” intended to strengthen its position with Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance Media. Soon after his comments, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled, raising questions about political and corporate pressure.

In classic South Park fashion, Parker and Stone turned this controversy into a wildly absurd yet important message, as Jesus himself descends from the sky telling the citizens of the town of South Park, “You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount! Do you really wanna end up like Colbert? You guys gotta stop being stupid.”

The scene exemplifies the show’s trademark self-awareness, utilizing comedy to expose the uneasy ties between media corporations, politics, and creative freedom.

South Park Reception

It’s clear from the first episode of the season to the most recent that South Park isn’t holding back in the topics it covers, but how do fans feel about this bold direction they’re taking?

Reactions have been sharply divided. Some viewers have felt that the recent episodes have been a return to form, applauding South Park’s continuous commitment to criticizing corporate and political powers without hesitation.

South Park’s refusal to censor itself remains the reason so many viewers keep coming back, recognizing its cultural relevance, and the creators’ willingness to stay on top of current events with no bounds.

Other viewers have expressed their disinterest in the show’s insistence on focusing on real-world politics and issues. They feel as though the show feels more cynical than comedic at times, and they wish for a more light-hearted vibe and focus on the core cast of characters.

Overall, whether South Park “sucks now” ultimately depends on the viewer; some criticize the show for its increasingly political and cynical humor, while others applaud the creators for their boldness in tackling subjects that few other media outlets would dare to touch.

This very tension — pushing boundaries, shocking viewers, and challenging authority — is the essence of South Park. It’s a show that’s always thrived in the midst of chaos and debate, and for decades has unapologetically dared to go where others won’t.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!