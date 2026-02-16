5 Shows That Every College Girl Should Be Watching Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between our classes, club commitments, part-time jobs, and pretending we have our lives together, there’s one thing that we can all agree on: binge-watching is the best pastime.

Whether it’s a dramatic romance full of love, elite private school chaos, or a thriller that has you pointing fingers at everyone in the group, our wish lists are stacked. These are the five shows that are completely dominating the college girl culture right now, and if you haven’t started at least one of them, this is your sign.

From nostalgic early 2000s rewatches to jaw-dropping thrillers, these are five shows every college girl is either currently watching, rewatching, or putting on their watch list. These shows are taking over dorm rooms, group chats, and late-night binge sessions.

Bridgerton View this post on Instagram If there’s one thing that college girls never get tired of, it’s yearning. Season 4 of Bridgerton understood the assignment. This show has mastered the art of true love, yearning, and slow-burning romances. Every season has a new trope: friends-to-lovers, fake dating, enemies-to-lovers, and even the newest, Cinderella. As a reader, sometimes TV shows/movies just simply don’t have what I’m looking for in the characters. The perfection found in romance books has definitely made my expectations dangerously high. Still, Bridgerton has never failed to make me fall in love with the characters and their love stories. After a slightly controversial Season 3, my expectations were low. But Season 4 is delivering exactly what I wanted to see this year, and more. I can’t wait for the rest of it to air, and I know I’ll be binge-watching those last episodes. His & Hers View this post on Instagram This show is for the girls who absolutely love a thriller moment. His & Hers is rapidly creeping onto everyone’s watch list this month. It’s dark, twisty, and impossible to predict the murderer. The best part is that it doesn’t drag on. I finished it in a week, and I immediately needed someone to debrief with. Trust me, this is the type of show where you think you’ve figured it out, but you absolutely haven’t. If you love to guess the plot twist and think you know it every time, this show’s for you. Tell Me Lies View this post on Instagram If you love toxic romances that are messy, full of bad decisions, and impossible to look away from, you’ll love this show. The show is set around college life, so it’s perfect for us college girls. It follows a messy relationship with undeniable chemistry, and a friend group that never gets a break. I just finished Season 1, and let me tell you, I was yelling at the characters the whole time. The most compelling part is how realistic it feels, with messy friend groups, situationships that never end, and poor decisions. Gossip Girl View this post on Instagram You can’t talk about iconic 2000s comfort shows without mentioning Gossip Girl. Whether you’re rewatching the show for nostalgia or discovering it for the first time, the Upper East Side drama is so entertaining. The fashion’s to die for, the betrayals still hit the same, and the characters’ confidence will forever be unmatched. There’s something about old 2000s shows that no modern show will ever compare to. Gossip Girl is the perfect show to have on in the background while you’re getting ready. XOXO. Stranger Things View this post on Instagram Like many of us, I’ve been watching Stranger Things since I was young. Growing up alongside the characters feels nostalgic and sad in the best way. There’s just something about the ’80s aesthetic, friendships, and supernatural twists that make this show a perfect mix of comfort and chaos. With the last season finally out, rewatches are in full swing. No matter how busy life gets, we’ll always care about what’s happening in Hawkins.

As college girls, we’re constantly evolving with new classes, goals, and phases of life. However, one thing will always stay the same: getting into comfy pajamas, making a snack, and turning on the TV to watch the perfect show.

Whether you’re rewatching a classic or looking for something new, these are five TV shows that are guaranteed to give you something to obsess over.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!