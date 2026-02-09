Which ‘Bridgerton’ Romance Trope Are You Based on Your Campus Study Spot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest gentle reader, one of my favorite parts of FSU is the variety of places to study. Some spots invite distraction, others demand focus, but all have their own Bridgerton-esque charm. In their own ways, each place sets the scene, so here’s your Bridgerton-inspired dating trope, based on your favorite campus study spot.

Landis Green: Fake Dating

The fake dating trope is a performance, and nothing’s more performative than studying on Landis Green. Between the glare of the sun and the distractions from being in the heart of campus, how can anyone focus?

This makes the beautiful green the perfect match for Daphne and Simon, the couple who fooled the Ton (and themselves) with their fake courtship. Like them, when you’re studying on Landis Green, you’re performing for the society around you. You come off as put-together and coordinated amid the campus chaos, but how much studying are you really getting done? Real or fake, studying on Landis Green is picturesque but questionably productive.

Dirac Science Library: Enemies to Lovers

Like many students, I have a love-hate relationship with studying in the library. It’s almost impossible to find a spot near an outlet with just enough table space. Still, once you find the perfect spot, you’re locked in for the next couple of hours.

Out of FSU’s two libraries, Dirac has a notably older, more serious atmosphere than the popular Strozier. The tense atmosphere can be intimidating at first, but the longer you stay, the more focused you become. There’s no better pairing for this environment than Anthony and Kate, whose iconic enemies-to-lovers arc thrives on tension and dedication — key qualities of Dirac.

The Student Union: Friends to Lovers

The Student Union is friendly, familiar, and a great place to get to know the people around you (and maybe the material you’re trying to study). It’s easy to get sidetracked in this bustling setting, making it the ultimate setting for a slow burn amidst studies.

This is the Penelope and Colin of campus study spots. You start by sharing tables when it’s crowded, venting about exams, and before you know it, you’ll be saving seats and scheduling “study dates” as you fall into your friends-to-lovers trope.

Dodd Hall: Cinderella

Dodd Hall is arguably one of the most beautiful buildings on campus. From stained-glass windows to paintings all around, it’s romantic and classy. It’s also silent; Dodd Hall is the type of place where you could hear a pin drop, even when it’s full of students.

Between the desired silence and dreamy design, this space is absolutely the Cinderella trope with Benedict and Sophie. Studying here feels like stepping into an academic fairy tale with sunlight beaming through the stained-glass windows. Even though students come and go, the silence seems to never break. Suddenly, this is the most whimsical you’ve ever felt while completing a last-minute assignment.

Mina Jo Powell Green: Love at First Sight

When I think of love at first sight as a study space, I think of Mina Jo Powell Green. It has all the charm and beauty of Landis Green while being secluded away from most distractions. It’s the perfect place to enjoy the quiet beauty of nature while locking in on your studies.

Mina Jo Powell Green is quiet and wholesome, much like Francesca and John and their love-at-first-sight trope. It’s the kind of study spot where unexpected charm finds you. You’ll find yourself hanging around for a little while after finishing your studies, just so you can enjoy the feeling a little longer.

Every corner of campus has its own personality. Some are busy and chaotic, others are quiet and secluded, but all are charming in their own way. Whether you’re planning to study for a full day or just looking for a bit of aesthetic to accompany your homework, there’s a touch of whimsy in every spot. Each one brings its own Bridgerton-style romance to life; you just have to embrace it!

