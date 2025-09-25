Your Guide to Sustainability at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sustainability is a vital topic that often gets overlooked in college settings. Dorms don’t have a system for recycling, and fountain throws are so hectic that littering is the last thing on anyone’s mind.

It may seem like it’s impossible to be more sustainable. Luckily, FSU has a lot of ways for people to get involved in sustainability.

Eco-Reps

FSU Sustainable Campus has many opportunities, including their Eco-Rep program. Eco-Reps are students who are passionate about sustainability and want to make a change in their FSU community. They meet monthly to discuss various sustainability issues and then participate in events around campus that address these topics. This is such a great way to learn more about environmental issues and get hands-on experience combating them!

The Maji Project

The Maji Project is an FSU organization that focuses on clean water for everybody. Their main event is the Walk for Water 5K. It raises money for water filtration systems in areas that need clean water. They also do clean-ups at different places around Tallahassee, such as College Town and Lake Henrietta. This is such a great organization for fundraising for access to safe water, and also to meet others interested in sustainability!

Seminole Organic Garden

The Seminole Organic Garden is a garden maintained by students and their organizations. Volunteering here, whether it’s through an organization or just by yourself, is a great way to destress and connect with nature while keeping sustainability in mind. Growing your own food is a great practice to start in college, and these are skills that can last a lifetime. It’s a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, too.

The garden also has pollinator plants to encourage the growth of ever-important pollinator populations. Make sure to go check it out and volunteer!

Garnet and Gold Goes Green

Garnet and Gold Goes Green, also known as G4, is a program that promotes recycling during gamedays. Anyone who’s ever been to an FSU basketball or football game knows that the amount of trash created is insane. That’s why G4 is so important: recycling even a fraction of the trash on game days will make a huge impact.

According to the FSU Sustainable Campus website, G4 has collected over 200 TONS of recyclable material in the last 20 years. It’s safe to say G4 is making a huge impact at FSU.

Small Actions to Take

Don’t have enough time in your schedule to join these organizations or volunteer? No worries, there are tons of ways you can be environmentally friendly in your daily life! Picking up trash while walking around campus is an easy yet impactful way to spend your time. Some organizations that you may already be involved in do campus clean-up days, too.

Another way to incorporate sustainability into your life is by reducing the amount of single-use plastic you throw away. Instead of using Ziploc bags, invest in some reusable plastic bags. Bring your own bags when grocery shopping or reuse the plastic ones when you get home. There are so many small, sustainable actions you can take that make a big difference.

There’s no “right” way to care about the environment. Joining organizations and meeting like-minded people can be a fun way to prioritize sustainability in your life, but any steps you take will always pay off.

