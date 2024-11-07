Savannah Dwyer Is Fighting for Clean Water With FSU’s Maji Project

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Access to clean water is a basic human right. We Americans are privileged to have clean water at our fingertips, but for millions around the world, it’s still a daily struggle. A group of passionate students at FSU are making waves with their organization, the Maji Project, an on-campus initiative dedicated to raising awareness and funding for such a dire problem worldwide: access to clean water.

This week, I was fortunate enough to interview the Maji Project’s Director of Service, Savannah Dwyer, and gain further insight into their mission.

Her Campus (HC): What inspired you to join the Maji Project?

Savannah Dwyer (SD): My future career goals are in the waste management field, notably water pollution. This past summer, the Maji Project followed me on Instagram, and I thought it was perfect! They were looking for exec members, and I wanted to be more involved this semester. So, I interviewed and got a position as Director of Service!

HC: What do you do as Director of Service?

SD: I create service and event opportunities for the organization. Thankfully, I have a partner with whom I tag team. We create ideas that we present to the group, see what gets approved, and go from there!

HC: What are your organization’s key objectives in addressing the clean water crisis?

SD: We have service events that help raise awareness. At our meetings, we provide some facts about water usage and the water crisis, just so people are aware and gain something from the meetings or events instead of just doing some fun little activity.

We’re currently trying to get more involved in fundraising. I wasn’t part of the organization last year, but they did a “walk for water” event to raise money, and we’re planning on doing one again this year.

HC: How does the organization engage with local communities, both on-campus and beyond?

SD: We’ve been doing some cleanups around Tallahassee. Recently, we did a college town cleanup and an off-campus cleanup, which was super fun. We’re really just trying to connect with students and encourage them to bring their friends along so everyone can be more aware and enjoy helping the community.

HC: What has been your favorite project your organization has done?

SD: So far, the College Town cleanup was really fun! Everyone was great, and we collected so much trash; it was crazy!

However, my favorite event other than service would be the watercolor event at Lake Bradford at the FSU Lakefront Park. That was fantastic; we brought three mason jars, filled them up with water from the lake, and used that to watercolor. It was so fun, we painted a lot of stuff, the park is awesome, and there was so much to do!

HC: What challenges do you think your organization and similar student-run organizations face when addressing such a widespread issue at a local or student level?

SD: Honestly? Getting people to listen. Some college students care, but a lot don’t. They want to do something fun, especially at FSU. The people that do show up, though, you can tell that they care; they like us and what we stand for!

HC: What have you learned from being part of this organization, and how has it shaped your understanding of the water crisis?

SD: I’ve actually learned a lot of little facts. It’s crazy to think about how much water we use daily. This organization has also shown me how giving and understanding everyone is. Everyone is just so kind and wants to help out when they can. It’s really lovely being a part of an organization where people are that kind!

HC: What action can people take right now to address the water crisis?

SD: Something easy that everyone can do is be aware of how much water you use daily. Try to save as much as possible; don’t leave the sink running when you aren’t using it, and don’t take it for granted. You’re lucky to have what you have here in the United States!

My conversation with Savannah left me feeling inspired and hopeful about the power of student-led initiatives to make real change. The Maji Project at FSU is a testament to the impact that passionate, dedicated college students can have when they come together for a cause.

Whether through hands-on service events, creative fundraisers, or simply spreading awareness, their work is making a difference in the world and reminding us that we can all play a part!

