My 4 Favorite Areas in Tallahassee To Reconnect With Nature

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s easy to get so wrapped up in college life that you sometimes forget to step back and look at the world around you. I’m guilty of this! Some days, I don’t even look up from my laptop or phone. Luckily, there are many places in and around Tallahassee where you can get some sun or just sit beneath the trees.

Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park I visited Maclay Gardens a few weeks ago and wish I had checked it out sooner! This state park serves as a botanical garden and a historic site, only about 15 minutes away from FSU’s campus. It offers a variety of amenities, including hiking and biking trails, a lake for paddling, and opportunities to view wildlife. However, the main highlight lies in the picturesque brick walkway. At less than a mile long, this walkway takes you from the Visitor Center to the historic Maclay House. If you’re up for more of an adventure, you can also steer off along the small nearby paths, which lead to places such as the Reflection Pool, Walled Garden, and Black Pond. Bring your friends and family along for a relaxing walk and more outdoor fun! Cascades Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cascades Park (@discovercascades) This is one of my favorite places in Tallahassee! Cascades Park never falls short of being an ideal spot to hang out. Located in Downtown Tallahassee, this park spans 24 acres of peaceful green hills and ponds. There are many things to explore here, such as a paved walking trail, The Edison restaurant, and the Adderley Amphitheater. Stay on the lookout for upcoming events and concerts, as many are free to attend! Often, farmer’s markets pop up at the park on select weekends. I’ve been to the park a few times during this time, and I listened to some local bands and checked out some small businesses. Cascades Park is a great place to either get away from campus or spend a relaxing weekend day! Wakulla Springs State Park While I have not yet been to Wakulla Springs, it’s on my list of places to go! This spot is a bit farther away than the others, about a 30-minute drive from FSU’s campus. It’s famous for its deep freshwater springs and diverse wildlife that can be spotted. Wakulla offers hiking, biking, swimming, and snorkeling in its freshwater areas. One unique aspect of this park is its historic glass-bottom boat tours that take you through the Wakulla River. These tours allow you to witness Florida wildlife, such as alligators and manatees, and hear stories about the river’s history from a local park ranger. Find a sunny day to explore the wild and cool off in the water! Seminole Organic Garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Sustainable Campus (@fsusustainable) In my opinion, the best spot to connect with nature is right around the corner. The Seminole Organic Garden is located along the sidewalk path between Wildwood Hall and Doak Campbell Stadium. This garden houses a variety of plant beds that are used to pollinate and even grow food! There are plenty of ways to get involved in this garden, whether renting out a garden bed of your choosing or volunteering to help maintain it. I’ve volunteered in the garden a few times, and it was such a great and relaxing experience. Pulling weeds wasn’t my favorite part, but I planted seeds and learned more about gardening. One time, I even got to bring home an aloe plant! Unwind your mind with a trip to our local garden; you might learn something new.

No matter how busy your schedule is, take the time to breathe fresh air by going outside and exploring nature. Even just going for a quick walk can be relaxing after a long day of staring at screens. There are plenty of places to encounter a new adventure; just watch out for mosquitoes!

