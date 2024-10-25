The Best 2-Mile Hot Girl Walk Route at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the fall weather in Tallahassee kicks in, it’s officially the season of Hot Girl Walks (HGW)! With FSU’s large campus, it can be overwhelming to find a walking route with a good balance between pretty sights and treacherous hills.

Next time you think about going on a campus Hot Girl Walk, use this two-mile route as your guide!

legacy walk The first stop to get to the heart of FSU’s campus is the Integration Statue on Legacy Walk. This historic pathway stretches across several key parts of campus and is surrounded by peaceful scenery that will keep you shaded for the first stretch. If you happen to be following this route during Market Wednesday, you can even get some shopping in! landis green View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Moving from Legacy Walk, we’re headed to Landis Green, one of the most popular spots on campus! Whenever I walk through Landis, it always feels like I’m in a movie! Students have picnics, study, and throw frisbees. This area is a great spot to take a break and soak up some sun. You can even do a few laps around Landis Green for some extra steps! diffenbaugh hill Once you have soaked up the beauty of Landis, it’s time to move to something a little more challenging. I think we all can say that hiking up the hill to Diffenbaugh is rough, but it’s officially time for some incline on the campus HGW! Diffenbaugh Hill has truly been my worst enemy since my freshman year of college, but making the hike to the top is so rewarding! Westcott fountain View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Next, it’s time to stop by the star of FSU’s campus. The last time you were at Westcott Fountain was probably to see your friend’s fountain throw on their 21st birthday. But during the day, I can assure you Westcott is a lot less chaotic than when the clock strikes midnight. Surrounded by flowers and the sound of running water, Westcott Fountain is the perfect ambient place to take a breather. doak Campbell stadium While our football team may not be at its prime, Doak Campbell Stadium is still iconic! The stretch from Westcott Fountain to the stadium is long, but don’t be too alarmed — it’s thankfully all downhill. This is my go-to spot to go on a campus walk because of all the little paths surrounding the stadium. It’s also great for jogging if you feel up for it. Also, don’t forget to take a picture by the Unconquered Statue before you move to the next stop! fsu flying high circus View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Flying High Circus (@fsuflyinghighcircus) I may be slightly biased since I’m part of the FSU Flying High Circus Cast, but the Circus is my favorite spot on campus. Although there isn’t a circus tent right now, stroll by and appreciate the history of the FSU Circus! leach Recreation Center What’s a Hot Girl Walk without a sweet treat to celebrate? Walk to the Leach for a cool-down stretch and finish off with a protein shake from Shake Smart to treat yourself and refuel after a long workout. I highly recommend the Strawberry Fields protein shake!

FSU’s campus is basically made for a Hot Girl Walk with all its scenery and historic landmarks. Soak it in!

Whether you want to clear your head, get your steps in, or just enjoy the outdoors, this route will be perfect for you. So the next time you feel like you want to move and soak up the beautiful Tallahassee weather, try this campus-wide Hot Girl Walk route!

