Your FSU Major, Your ‘Stardew Valley’ Soulmate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stardew Valley is a cozy, addictive farming simulator where you play as an overworked corporate employee who leaves the city behind to follow a quiet life in Pelican Town and take over your late grandfather’s farm. While your primary focus is growing crops and making a profit to sustain your life, the game leans on a slice-of-life sandbox structure rather than a strict linear narrative.

You explore the town, brave the mines, attend seasonal festivals, and perhaps most importantly, court the local residents. With 12 marriageable candidates, six boys and six girls, you’ve got plenty of options. Each character brings their own distinctive personality to the table, with quirks and traits that make them memorable in their own right and give them a unique place in the story.

COMPUTER SCIENCE: SEBASTIAN

Sebastian is Pelican Town’s resident emo and alternative boy, sporting a motorbike, a love for gaming, and a general disdain for the conventional. Living in his parents’ basement with a reputation for being rebellious and mysterious, which only makes him all the more interesting.

With an interest in computer games, comic books, and sci-fi novels, he keeps to himself often. For the computer science majors who prefer dark rooms to see their screen or enjoy indoor hobbies, you’ll feel right at home with Sebastian.

STUDIO ART: ABIGAIL

Abigail is one of the most dynamic villagers in Pelican Town. She can easily fall into the manic pixie dream girl stereotype we’re all so familiar with. She’s in a band, with a desire for adventure and independence. For all my creatives out there, if you’re looking for someone to explore, dream, and break rules with, Abigail might just be your perfect match.

EXPLORATORY: SAM

With a love for music, skateboarding, and UFOs, Sam’s a bit all over the place. He’s got big dreams that are almost childish in a wonder-like way. Sam doesn’t really know what direction he wants to go in, prioritizing his friends and interests above his future. I chose his major match to be exploratory because there’s something exciting about discovering where life takes you together.

EDUCATION: PENNY

It’s no secret that Penny adores children. Living in a trailer with just her mom, she yearns to start a family of her own someday. Her main pastimes include cooking, reading, and tutoring the younger children of the town. She’s selfless in every sense of the word, and her patience and nurturing spirit make her the perfect fit in an educational setting.

This is why a fellow lover of teaching and someone else who shares that same passion for helping others would be the best fit for Penny’s partner.

ENGINEERING: MARU

If you’re someone who loves to break things down, understand them, and improve them, Maru is your girl. If there’s one thing Maru loves, it’s figuring out how things work. Her passions for science, gadgets, and inventions drive her motivations and ambitions.

Maru needs a partner who can encourage her curiosity and is all about bringing big ideas to life, and for engineering majors, this is their whole job. The two of you may even end up becoming fantastic partners in the workshop.

PRE-MED: HARVEY

Perhaps this is the obvious choice, Harvey being the town doctor, but I digress. He’s a busy guy, and he’ll need a busy partner! Between running the clinic, looking after the townspeople, and indulging in his love for aviation, Harvey is consistently occupied. A fellow pre-med student would understand the long hours, dedication, and turmoil that come with pursuing medicine.

PSYCHOLOGY: SHANE

When you first meet Shane, he comes across as a rude, miserable alcoholic who wants nothing more than to wallow in his own pity. But beneath that harsh exterior is someone who cares deeply about his family and truly wants to take steps towards getting better. Psych majors, you can fix him; his journey toward healing quickly becomes your romance arc too.

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE: LEAH

Leah is driven by inspiration. She’s happiest when she’s surrounded by nature, living in a cottage on the outskirts of town, and has similar motivations to the farmer (us). She also left the city and moved to the Valley to pursue her dreams of creating art. It’s clear she has an appreciation for the beauty of the natural world, and environmental science majors understand that beauty all too well.

ENGLISH: ELLIOTT

Elliott is a true romantic. If you’re into the pretentious, scholarly types, he’s your man. He’ll write you poems, take you on flowery picnics, and insist that you’re his muse. His love of literature and flair for the dramatic can turn even the simplest interaction into something from an extravagant romantic novel. No one can appreciate his way with words quite like an English major.

MARKETING: HALEY

Haley is the type of girl who knows how to present herself. Between her wonderfully curated wardrobe, love of photography, and strong eye for beautiful things, she knows exactly how she wants to be perceived. Her social skills and popularity match well with someone who understands the power of presentation.

Beyond her polished exterior, Haley has a much softer side that only begins to emerge once you get to know her. Perhaps that’s why a marketing major makes a sweet match: you can understand the art of crafting an image while also being able to see the true person behind it.

ANTHROPOLOGY: KROBUS

Even though you can’t actually marry Krobus in Stardew Valley, you can ask him to move in with you. You’d have plenty to teach each other, talking endlessly about all the things that make your respective worlds unique. When he does move in with you, instead of exchanging kisses, you exchange hugs! What starts as a connection rooted in curiosity could blossom into finding your platonic soulmate.

SPORTS MANAGEMENT: ALEX

Alex has spent most of his life dreaming about going pro, so naturally, a sports management major feels like a good pick here. You might know the business side; he knows the game. Together, you’d make quite the team.

More importantly, you’d get to see the person behind Alex’s confident exterior. He ends up becoming a very complicated character, and his big dreams come with plenty of self-doubt. Having someone who genuinely believes in his potential could mean more to him than he lets on.

FASHION, MERCHANDISING, AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT: EMILY

Emily’s eccentric personality and experimentation with fashion are key to her character, and she’s fun and unpredictable. Between attending her fashion shows and helping her bring her colorful creations to life, there’s never a dull moment with her. Emily is unapologetically herself and encourages you to embrace individuality. If these are things you’re about, then Emily is the girl for you!

Now you know exactly who to romance the next time you play Stardew Valley. Or perhaps you’ll find their perfect counterpart out in the wild at FSU, though in reality, maybe our romantic desires can only be found in Pelican Town.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!