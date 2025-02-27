Which ‘Stardew Valley’ Character You Are Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve heard of Stardew Valley or played the game, you’re probably aware of some fans’ favorite part of the game: the villagers. ConcernedApe’s fanbase consistently bands together to torture Mayor Lewis with his lucky purple underpants, finds the best ways to beat the children in the egg-finding contest during spring, and yells at Marnie for never being at her desk so they can buy necessary items for their animals.

One aspect of the game that players love is the non-playable characters (NPCs). Each character has a unique personality, look, and special interactions. Their individuality makes it fun for players to compare each character and cultivate personal relationships with them; it also makes it easier to think about what major they might’ve had.

Engineering: Harvey and Clint

Harvey is hardworking and dedicated to his craft, much like you must be to earn an engineering degree. His secret plane obsession also suggests that he may enjoy engineering, a way to connect with his favorite thing without ever facing his fear of heights. Harvey represents women in engineering because although he’s shy, he’s also reasonably sociable! He even attends a weekly Zumba class with some of the women in the town, showing an apparent dedication to his health. Men in engineering have Clint, who has two or three different services running out of his blacksmith. He shows a dedication to hard work through being multifaceted. Still, he’s much more reminiscent of an actual man due to his weird obsession with Emily and tendency to close at 4 p.m., which prevents players from getting all their geodes opened.

Business: Pierre

Pierre has a business mindset; he's willing to do whatever he can to ensure his market succeeds and that he turns a profit. Pierre's store is a monopoly. It's the only place to get backpack upgrades and some seeds. Joja Mart, the other store option for players, has cheaper seed options, but Pierre's wider selection, which includes more profitable products, usually has players buying from him. Pierre's also cutthroat: later in the game's storyline, players discover that if they sell the product to Pierre for a quicker return, he starts pretending the best food are items he grew and the worst items are the ones the farmer grew. He'll do anything to protect his business and monopoly when the farmer comes to town.

Anthropology and Geology: The Farmer

Although the farmer's focus is seemingly farming, much of the gameplay is focused on discovering ancient items and letters from people, learning the history and culture of Pelican Town, and mining. It's hard to categorize the farmer based on personality, as the player decides how the farmer acts, but the game forces them to do a lot to progress. This means you learn all the secrets and dynamics of everybody in town and the history of other species from Krobus and the Dwarf. Also, you must mine, but you learn about new gems, stones, and more, allowing you to create new items. Discovery and research are a large part of this game, regardless of how an individual plays, and you have to enjoy these aspects of the game at least a little to have fun playing.

Sports management: Alex

Alex is a small-town “gridball” star (Stardew Valley’s most popular sport) for a town with no gridball team. There are five or six teenagers, most not interested in sports, but Alex’s love of gridball persists. It’s half of his personality. For sports management majors, you must understand and like sports to continue in the field, and Alex’s love of gridball fulfills that necessity. Alex is also sweet, caring, and dedicated to the people he cares about. Since he cares so much about sports, he likely would reflect that toward his team and employees in a sports management position. Dedication to your clients is essential in this field, and to succeed, Alex is the person you need to be.

political science: Mayor Lewis

Mayor Lewis is an obvious choice for political science because he’s the only political person in the town. He never runs opposed, not necessarily because he’s a good mayor, and as a result, he’s been the leader of Pelican Town for years. There isn’t a political landscape, but Lewis does have to appease the governor during the annual Luau. Players see Mayor Lewis by the governor’s side the entire Luau, showing an evident aptitude toward networking, an essential skill in politics; being friendly and charming is a crucial skill many poli-sci majors have. Mayor Lewis especially brings this out with the several festivals he hosts for the town, allowing players to have more fun and earn unique prizes.

Chemistry: Abigail

Abigail’s whole character revolves around her obsession with the occult. It’s her only way of connecting with who she thinks her real dad is. She’s often found in a graveyard or looking for frogs. Chemistry is about discovery and exploring the world around us on a fundamental level, and that love of learning new things about the world around us is a trait you may share with Abigail. She wants to know more about where she came from and enjoys discovering how the magic in her world works, much like chemistry majors strive to understand how their world works.

English: Leah

Leah is exceptionally creative. She loves the outdoors and is an artist, constantly drawing in her sketchbook. Leah reminds me of the people I see in my English classes, showing a love for the environment and art. She is introverted and introspective, and others’ reception of her art could make or break her. Many English majors love creativity in all forms, and they share that trait with Leah.

Dance: Caroline

I chose Caroline for dance almost entirely because she hosts the town’s only Zumba class. Caroline is focused on her health and cultivating herself to be fit and ready for her classes, and she loves yoga, tea, gardening, and Zumba. Listening to and understanding the body is essential for dance majors, and it’s vital to Caroline, too.

History: krobus and the dwarf