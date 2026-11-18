This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A longtime favorite show of mine has always been Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA), and all of the spin-off shows and movies. The franchise is iconic, known for mature themes, complex characters, and emotional moments. Even though the show was originally designed for kids, it seems like people of all ages can enjoy ATLA.

Bryan and Reynolds: Uncle Iroh

These are two of the oldest dorms on campus, so it only makes sense to pair them with the wise old mentor of Zuko. Iroh is open-minded and philosophical, which complements Bryan Hall’s Exploration and Discovery Living-Learning Community (LLC). Reynolds is also home to the Health Professions LLC, which is perfect for Iroh’s healing nature. I mean, the Zuko and Iroh reunion after Ba Sing Se will always make me cry the best kind of tears.

Landis: Aang

Landis is one of two honors dorms on campus, and I feel like that parallels the two most prominently featured avatars in the franchise, Aang and Korra. To narrow this down, Landis is considered one of the best dorms due to its location on Landis Green. It’s kind of in the center of everything, just like Aang.

Jennie Murphree: Korra

Jennie Murphree is known for being the other honors residence at FSU, but people view it less favorably compared to Landis. This reminds me of the dynamics of favor between Korra and Aang. Despite being the second most prominent avatar, Korra is notably viewed less favorably. However, just like Korra, I really don’t think the hate is deserved.

Sure, Jennie Murphree is a little further from the heart of campus, and sure, The Legend of Korra (TLOK) is arguably a lower-quality show compared to ATLA, but they each have their benefits that I think deserve to be appreciated a lot more.

Deviney: Sokka

For this selection, I relied on the Entrepreneurship and Innovation LLC. To me, Sokka embodies the traits of this LLC. It’s all about coming up with creative ideas, thinking outside the box, and working closely with others. This is so Sokka-coded. Also, the LLC works closely with the Innovation Hub, which reminds me of Sokka and the hot air balloon.

Traditions and Ragans: Katara

To be honest, I kind of struggled with this selection. Katara is such a significant and complex character, and she’s also one of my favorites. Traditions and Ragans are both apartment-style dorms, which evoke different experiences, like relying on cooking over dining hall food. This reminds me of Katara and how she’s kind of a maternal figure and protector within the group.

Cawthon: Toph

This one was almost too perfect. I know Cawthon is known for its Music LLC, but don’t forget about the Women in Math, Science, and Engineering (WIMSE) LLC! As the inventor of metal bending, Toph is unapologetic, self-reliant, and grounded, just like the women of WIMSE!

Also, if you want to look at it from the perspective of TLOK, Toph adopts a sort of mentorship dynamic with Korra. This kind of camaraderie between women is also fostered in the halls of Cawthon!

Dorman: Suki

Beyond the fact that Dorman and Deviney are usually paired together (just like Sokka and Suki), Suki is a powerful warrior and leader, kind of like the residents of Dorman’s Global and Public Affairs LLC. Just like how Suki challenges Sokka’s misconceptions and biases, students in Dorman engage in critical conversations about politics and society.

Salley: Zuko

You’re going to have to hear me out on this one. Zuko is one of the most iconic characters in the franchise; between his redemption arc, scar, and potential as everyone’s childhood crush, he’s often called the best character in ATLA or the defining character.

So, why did I pair the most dogged-on dorm on campus with the most praised character from ATLA? Well, for starters, for incoming freshmen, Salley is seen as the dorm to avoid, or to pray you don’t get. In the beginning of ATLA, Zuko is seen as a major antagonist, and at several points throughout the series, he stumbles.

Similarly, living in Salley is a rollercoaster, but at the end of the year, I haven’t heard of one person who lived there and wasn’t trauma-bonded with another Salley resident. It’s character-shaping, and one of the most prominent FSU housing arcs you can have.

Rogers: Azula

You’ll probably notice a theme with my picks for the Northwest residence halls. I picked Azula for Rogers because, while McCollum and Salley are primarily first-year dorms, Rogers is the only one designated for returning residents. That kind of sets it apart from the other dorms, just like how Azula’s mindset sets her apart from Mai and Zuko (or in this case, McCollum and Salley).

Also, Rogers is named after Dr. William Hudson Rogers, the first distinguished professor at FSU. I thought this was perfect for Azula’s skill with her blue flames and physical skill, which was especially pertinent in the last Agni Ka. The thought of it still gives me chills.

Azaelea and Magnolia: Pavi and Nisha

This was such an easy pick for me, and for kind of a simple reason. Azalea and Magnolia are the newest dorms on campus, and Pavi and Nisha are the newest members of the ATLA universe! They’re young, and while vastly different in personality, people often lump them together as one unit. But they each have different strengths, setbacks, and traits, just like Azalea and Magnolia.

McCollum and Gilchrist: Mai

It’s time for one of the most underrated characters and dorms on campus! While each of these dorms offers different experiences, they definitely have their parallels. McCollum is apartment-style, while Gilchrist is one of the historic residence halls, which has a less stereotypically freshman vibe. This reminds me of Mai’s maturity and independence, which is another trait that reminds me of McCollum and Gilchrist.

Wildwood: Ty Lee

Wildwood is 100% my favorite acrobat, Ty Lee. Wildwood’s proximity to the Flying High Circus is perfect for Ty Lee, who was in the circus. Ty Lee is bubbly and social, which is promoted in Wildwood, which has a capacity of 706. With that number of residents, freshmen in Wildwood are bound to know everyone by the end of the first week! Wildwood is also close to the stadium and The Leach, which both offer various social events that Ty Lee would love.

DeGraff: Bolin

This one is for all my TLOK fans! Bolin is a little rough around the edges, unpredictable, and social, perfect for DeGraff. I wouldn’t necessarily say that DeGraff is the most sought-after dorm on campus, which sort of reminds me of his dynamic with Korra. However, those who live in DeGraff would probably agree that it’s an endearing place to live, despite some of the chaos of neighboring establishments.

At the end of the day, each residence hall offers a unique experience with its own ups and downs. My advice is this: take advantage of the resources you have while living on campus, and when you can, watch Avatar: The Last Airbender!

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