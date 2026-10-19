A Love Letter to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember watching Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine in my freshman year of high school. I wasn’t expecting to love it as much as I did.

When I decided to start watching it, I was bored and looking for some entertainment. But by the time I finished, it was one of my favorite shows in the world.

After rewatching the show three times, I can confidently say Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beautifully written and carefully constructed stories I have ever come across.

It is more than just another basic kids show on Nickelodeon. ATLA fleshes out an entertaining plot that not only keeps the reader hooked but also offers beautiful messages. The show’s well-written characters only pull viewers closer into the world of Aang and his group of friends.

The Characters

The story is centered around Aang, the last airbender surviving in a world that is going through a hundred year war caused by the Fire Nation. Aang is also the Avatar, so he had the ability to bend all elements. He was the key to ending the war caused by the cruel and tyrannical Fire Nation leader, Ozai.

Aang was missing for a hundred years until Katara and Sokka found him in an iceberg. He remained a 12-year old boy frozen in time for all those years with his sky bison companion, Appa. The story continued to track the triumphs and hardships that Aang, Sokka, Katara, and the later-added Toph faced during their quest to help Aang master all the elements before the great battle.

Then there were Zuko and Iroh, the nephew and uncle duo that first began the story searching for the avatar to turn him into the Fire Nation; later on, though, Zuko went through his own character development and joined Aang’s squad to help him take down his father Ozai, while Iroh went on to aid the war with his own connections.

All these characters mentioned are complex, likeable and charming. They have fleshed-out personalities and challenges of their own, which the story explores and deepens throughout the show.

For example, Aang has to deal with the weight of the world depending on him to end a war that has been going on for a hundred years as a (1)12-year old boy who is inexperienced and under constant threat. Simultaneously, he must also grapple with the trauma and guilt of having survived while his people and culture were violently wiped out.

Later on, Aang also has to deal with the conflict between the violence that comes from an intense battle and his own values as a pacifist.

In the end, Aang heals the wound of his past by facing it instead of running away. He also practices forgiveness and chooses love and connection over heartless enlightenment.

This is just one example of a powerful and complex character in the series, but the show deals with countless complex topics through its characters, including grief, forgiveness vs. revenge, belonging, and war.

The Lessons

The stories of the characters themselves already offer lessons to the show’s viewers, but there are also other moments in the show that might connect to adult viewers more.

Uncle Iroh, in particular, is famous for his poetic pieces of advice that carry beautiful messages.

“Sometimes life is like this dark tunnel. You can’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you just keep moving… you will come to a better place.”

― Uncle Iroh

“Pride is not the opposite of shame, but its source. True humility is the only antidote to shame.”

― Uncle Iroh

“It is important to draw wisdom from many different places. If you take it from only one place, it becomes rigid and stale. Understanding others, the other elements and the other nations will help you become whole.”

― Uncle Iroh

The challenges the characters face and learn from, combined with the wisdom of Iroh, send out inspiring lessons that can teach viewers the power of perseverance.

Animation, Music, and Friendships

Apart from the well-written emotional depth that the show offers, it is also visually pleasing and aesthetic. The animation of the characters and the elements bending is always fun to watch, and the colors of the show are bright and entertaining.

Although the show is not considered an anime, its style is heavily influenced by it.

There are also a variety of songs from the show that are memorable and heart-warming, like “Avatar’s Love” and “Leaves From the Vine.” The songs are iconic and create the whole vibe for the scene; in the case of “Leaves From the Vine,” it sets the tone for a solemn and sad scene.

Perhaps most importantly, the friendship shared between the main friends, or Team Avatar, makes the show worth watching.

Their friendship showcases them loving each other for who they are and still having fun times despite being kids dealing with something that seems impossible. By being there for each other and showing their support, the daunting mission seemed possible to them even though it weighed on all of their shoulders.

Overall, Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best shows I have ever come across because of all the themes it tackles, its surprising emotional depth, and its visually pleasing elements. The show, despite being curated for kids, still stands as an entertaining piece of media for any age while providing a beautiful message on identity and humanity.