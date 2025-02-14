Why I Choose to Donate Blood on Landis Green

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you imagine your ideal day on campus, it might not include stopping inside an overly cold, tightly packed bus filled with blood and needles. However, donating blood is so much more than that. Here’s why I donate blood often as a college student!

In March 2024, I was diagnosed with a vascular disorder called MALS. I had stomach surgery the next month due to the circumstances. It took me about two years and way too many doctors to get diagnosed. After mentioning my scheduled surgery, I was commonly asked how scared I was to be undergoing such a hefty procedure at 18.

Was I scared? No. Exhausted, helpless, and overwhelmed? Yes.

Not even a stomach surgery could compare to how scary it was to have no answers, help, or medical support system. Funnily enough, the stomach surgery felt like the easiest part of the whole thing. Looking back, the most significant relief I found was when any person, whether a doctor or a random donor, cared enough to help me. Now, when there are opportunities to help others, like donating blood, I always try to give what I can. One donor can make all the difference!

When I learned that donating blood can save up to three lives, I realized how impactful it is. However, only about three percent of the people eligible to donate blood do so. Think about that: a small percentage of people donate, and over 38,000 blood donations are needed daily. There are no medical substitutes for blood, platelets, or plasma. They’re all non-manufacturable and must be received by a donor. I realized I could change someone’s life by donating blood on Landis Green.

I view donating blood more positively by seeing it as something I do for someone else rather than myself. I always feel fulfilled and happier for the rest of the day when I know I did something good for someone else. Additionally, though I have plenty of snacks and drinks to keep my blood pressure and sugar up, I reward myself with a sweet treat. I’m donating not because of the statistics or my medical history but because helping others can be uplifting!

I understand being hesitant about donating blood. I was when I did it for the first time about three years ago. Luckily, I’ve never had a fear of needles or blood, so it’s been a relatively easy process for me. However, I can see why some people may avoid it.

There are a few things that helped me when I started. First, I went in with a positive outlook. Meaning I wasn’t reminding myself that I might throw up or pass out. Instead, I went in with a calm mindset, reminding myself that I would be fine, but I had Gatorade next to me if need be. I think the most challenging part was overcoming my anxieties about the process.

I also thought that since the nurses were in a rush to rotate donors continuously, they might not care about my comfort level while donating. The truth is that the nurses were there to make sure I felt healthy and comfortable. I can take all the time I need, whether it’s preparing for the nurse to draw the blood or getting back on my feet after donating.

These last two things go hand in hand. I don’t watch the needle or the blood, and I like to keep myself distracted. In my own experience, watching the needle go in makes a huge difference. I like to put headphones on and watch TikTok or listen to music — anything to distract me. Then, before I know it, they’re taking the needle out of my arm.

If all else fails, there’s one final thing. I get a $20 e-gift card every time I donate!

The OneBlood bus I usually donate to sits on Landis Green and is there most of the day. You can find bus times and locations online. Or if you’re like me, you can donate when you see the big red bus on Landis.

