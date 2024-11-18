What’s Next for FSU Football?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve had the privilege (and curse) of being an FSU football fan my whole life. From a young age, I knew the war chant, heard about the storybook moments, and watched countless games. Our family even named our dogs after FSU legends Bobby Bowden and Charlie Ward.

When I got to campus last year, it was incredible to watch such a historical season after half a decade of pain. FSU went 13-1, and with each game, there was more excitement in the air. As I rode the high to my sophomore year, I couldn’t wait for another unforgettable fall. And unforgettable it has been.

This year, the Seminoles have gone a grisly 1-9. The season is the worst in over 50 years, and fans are feeling the pressure. FSU football has dropped in the rankings to 110 and lost six recruits in the past few weeks.

These monumental losses have everyone wondering, “What’s next for FSU?” The truth is, I don’t know. How can a football team that was so good only one year ago look like this today?

While no one can be certain, everyone knows something must change. With the recent firing of three coaches, including offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, change, no matter how slow, is coming. Here are my predictions and hot takes on what is next for the Seminole team in the next few years.

Mike Norvell Should Stay Many fans are disappointed with how head coach Mike Norvell has handled this season. While I can’t say that I blame them, too few people realize the potential power Norvell holds. When Norvell took over after a disastrous run, he flipped the program within two COVID-impacted years to give the Seminoles two winning seasons. Before that, Norvell helped the Memphis Tigers get to a bowl game for the four seasons he coached there. Norvell was also a key player in Jordan Travis’s development. When Travis first stepped onto campus as a transfer, people had sentiments similar to those they have now for DJ Uiagelelei. Despite the pressure, Norvell turned Travis into a vital asset and team leader who was greatly missed when he was drafted. FSU has the power to make players into NFL stars, and they should use that as the driving force in recruitment. Now, Norvell is working with a young team with many injured upperclassmen after losing many key players. While some have suggested bringing in current Colorado coach and FSU star Deion Sanders, I disagree. Frequent coaching changes hurt a program, and Deion Sanders has famously distanced himself from FSU. Colorado’s had only one winning season under his two-year tenure, and the culture in his locker room has revealed problems that may seriously hurt an already struggling team Brennan Marion Becomes FSU’s New Offensive Coordinator View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spark CFB (@sparkcfb) With a new spot open, much contention has popped up over who will fill the vacancies left in the Seminoles’ coaching staff. One key name I believe is in the top running is Brennan Marion, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UNLV. Marion, only 37, played under Norvell at Tulsa and coached with him at Arizona State, giving him connections. Marion has helped lead the UNLV Rebels to a 7-2 season with only two tight losses. He may also be an asset in the quarterback position, where FSU has struggled this year. Having someone with expertise and a prior history with the head coach may be exactly what this program needs. As for Marion himself, moving to FSU aligns with his mission and gives him opportunities for growth at such a young age. FSU needs coaches who can recruit and see players for their teachability rather than sheer star talent. Marion offers precisely that, claiming, “‘I loved high school coaching because you could really develop a kid. You have so much time to mold them into great young men… but college, you provide an opportunity for people to be successful and change their family lineage to get an education.’” With FSU being a top 10 public institution (where he has the ability for a generous pay raise), I see him fitting well here. He also unlocks that section of the country for recruiting talent, which may aid the Seminoles’ woes. Derek Nicholson Takes the Defensive Coordinator Position Derek Nicholson, the 37-year-old co-defensive coordinator and linebacker’s coach at the University of Miami, has also been among the top names floated for a position at FSU. While he doesn’t have direct ties to Norvell, he was one of the top players for FSU football during the 06-09 era. Nicholson is only a co-defensive coordinator with much time left on his coaching resume. A move to his alma mater could come with a greater sense of autonomy as pressure mounts on Norvell to relinquish some play-calling power. It would also come with a pay raise. On the recruiting side, Nicholson has strong ties to the tri-state region. He’s helped the Hurricanes flip major talents within the state under pressure and continues to develop players. Development needs to be a key focus for FSU, which has stumbled in a world after the transfer portal and NIL deals. I could see him being a great tool for the FSU recruiting team on the high school side, which needs to be more of a focus in the coming seasons. There will be a shakeup in the quarterback room View this post on Instagram A post shared by NorvellCentral (@norvellcentral) When Uiagelelei came to FSU, everyone thought he was the answer to the quarterback problem. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. In the latest news, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos was crystal-balled to FSU after entering the transfer portal. On the surface, this is a good pick. Uiagelelei will be unpopular, and Castellanos offers fresh talent, being the first BC player to go over 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He’s the fifth player in the ACC to ever achieve this, proving that he would be an excellent dual threat in the post-Travis offensive era. Honestly, I think Norvell’s team will recruit him. FSU has a history of pulling transfer quarterbacks under Norvell’s reign, and I believe they’ll scramble to get any stability. However, Castellanos entered the portal after losing the starting spot post-injury. FSU is already struggling with culture and retention issues; from the looks of his quick exit, this could be another issue for the program. The Seminoles’ smarter option would be to continue to develop resident quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, as we saw with Travis. Both have great capabilities. Glenn can lead under pressure, like in the ACC championship, and has good ball-landing ability. We’ve also gotten to see his development as a play reader. However, his talents have been outshined by a poor center and offensive line. Kromenhoek, despite being a true freshman, has also shown fans what he has to offer on the field. He’s a strong passer, but his good footwork and agility may make him what the Norvell staff is looking for in a player like Castellanos.

While the Seminoles have a lot to work on, with a strong culture and coaching tweaks, they can do it. For now, it’s anyone’s guess what the next year will bring.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!