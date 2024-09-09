Undefeated to Unranked: Is FSU Football in Its Flop Era?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I don’t know what’s worse: traveling to Ireland to end up losing or having fans say they’ll eat dog poop out of a cup if your football team loses. Weirdly enough, these things have happened to FSU’s football team so far this season. If you know, you know.

Last season, FSU’s football team was on an undefeated, 13-game streak before losing to the University of Georgia at the Orange Bowl. Despite this loss, it was a remarkable year for the team and its fans. For the 21st time in history, FSU finished top 10 in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll. In addition, they also won against some of their biggest competitors, such as the University of Miami and the University of Florida.

With such a successful season last year, it was only a matter of time before we seemingly entered our “flop” era.

On Aug. 24, FSU kicked off its season, playing against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium. It was an exciting moment for all fans, as it was the sixth college football game played in Ireland since 2012. Thousands of FSU fans flew to the country to watch the game, making for 11,000 tickets purchased. Little did we all know that the game would become a sad part of FSU’s football career this season, as the school lost to Georgia Tech with a final score of 21-24.

After our season opener, FSU fans quickly realized that what happened in Ireland didn’t stay in Ireland.

As we all know (and don’t want to talk about), FSU came out 0-2 after losing to Boston College (BC) on Sept. 2, quickly falling out of AP’s Top 25 Poll. With a traumatizing start to this season, many fans have gone online to express their feelings. One fan vowed to eat dog poop out of a red solo cup if FSU lost to BC, stirring up the commotion even more.

From frustration with the team’s defensive line to demand for a new quarterback, FSU fans have had no rest. Some have even gone as far as to say that this season is over. FSU’s head football coach, Mike Norvell, spoke with the media about the poor start to the season, saying that losses are “sickening,” but he and the team are looking to “work and get better.”

So what does this mean for the rest of the season?

An ESPN analyst is currently predicting a “disastrous season” for the Noles, but I’m choosing delusion. Although we’ve had a rough start, I think we could have a comeback. Unfortunately, it may not be anything like last season (Jordan Travis, we miss you). But I do believe that with Norvell’s successful past, he’ll realize that some big changes are going to have to happen for improvement.

Along with my belief in Norvell’s coaching, there were plenty of players who couldn’t make it to the FSU vs. BC game due to sickness and other reasons. And considering our team only lost to Georgia Tech by a field goal, I think we have time to improve (at least, I hope). In Norvell, we trust!

Win or lose, you’ll still catch me in Doak Campbell Stadium chanting the FSU fight song.

