Survey Says: FSU Students’ Thoughts on The Football Team Right Now

As an FSU student (and a lifelong fan), I’ve been following our football program since we won the National Championship back in 2013 when the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) still existed. My dad told me that the championship reminded him of the golden era of Florida State football, but I’m starting to believe that the winning era never existed. Now, with the screwed playoff chances and dark years, it seems like our program can’t get on the right track.

My first year at FSU was the first year that our football team had a winning season since 2017, so you can imagine how stoked I was to be finally witnessing a good squad. In my second year, we went 13-0 and won our conference championship. Surely, we’d get a playoff spot, right? Wrong.

Our quarterback was injured, and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) thought we lacked cohesion without him. Instead, we were stuck playing literally the best team in the nation with our third-string because a lot of our players decided to go straight to the NFL. We lost 63-3 against Georgia, became somewhat of a laughingstock of college football, and things haven’t looked up since.

We are starting the season 1-3. As you can imagine, Florida State students are frustrated. The reality is that students are calling for people’s heads in guillotines like it’s revolutionary France.

It seems the most significant blame for the team’s downfall is being placed on the newest quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, otherwise known as DJU (typically with several choice words to follow). But why are fans so obsessed with getting rid of him? And what else are they saying about the team?

I thought the best way to answer this question was to go straight to the source by asking FSU students. So, I created a survey to gather thoughts about FSU football this year and shared it across multiple social media platforms. After over 100 responses, I feel confident in giving the people what they want: a solidified, unbiased (not really) review of our dearly beloved FSU football team this year.

Survey Says

How do you feel about FSU football this season? Starting with the bad, the first question on the survey was, “How do you feel about FSU football this season?” 48 percent of people voted for the response “We suck.” Opposed to the undefeated team we saw last year, I can understand the people’s frustrations. On the open-ended version of this question, some answered that the problems existing with the team this year revolved around the quarterback, offensive line, and defense, while others felt it was a coaching issue. Some even laid blame on the shoulders of the fans, who have been nothing but negative about the team and brought attention to the Marching Chiefs being asked to lessen the play of FSU’s iconic anthems. As many believe, the lack of focus and cohesion could be why the team can’t seem to work as a unit. How do you feel about DJU? That brings me to my next question, precisely pinpointing the emotions encircling quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is a recruit Norvell gained through the transfer portal. With success at Oregon State and Clemson, the recruit showed promise for FSU’s football program. However, this is not the case, as the player has been anything but fulfilling to the team. When conducting my survey, the short answer question “How do you feel about DJU?” gathered an array of responses that pointed to unfulfilled promises. “I think he lacks confidence and overthinks plays; however, he is a good player on paper,” one surveyor replied. While others responded less kindly, some ran to defend the player, stating that he’s nervous or isn’t meshing well with his teammates. Among all responses, there was a renowned agreement that he is not working as a quarterback. Whether he lacks leadership, heart, or pure skill, people are unsatisfied with his performance and feel we need a change. Should we put Brock Glenn in? When asked the question “Should we put Brock Glenn in?” out of the 124 responses, only 11 said no to the substitution. Brock Glenn is FSU’s second-string quarterback who exemplified his talent on the massive stage at last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship game. After losing Jordan Travis and second-string Tate Rodemaker, Glenn was the last option but fought to seal FSU’s undefeated season. Since fans feel Uiagalelei has failed thus far, they think Glenn can be a savior once again. Thus, the meme “put Brock in” was born. Spreading widely across social media platforms after students so openly chanted their displeasure at the first home game. Why do you think Norvell has yet to change the quarterback position? This leads to my next question on the survey. The responses generally consisted of Norvell wanting to give Uiagalelei a chance or letting his pride get in the way of the team’s success. Also, the idea that the quarterback is being paid too much by the name, image, and likeness (NIL), a legal concept that protects student-athletes rights when signing endorsement deals and selling merchandise. The issue many are seeing with this is it is being used as a recruiting tool, ruining the integrity of the sport. One responder said, “Maybe something is happening behind the scenes that we can’t know.” Regardless of the lack of substitution, fans continue to ridicule Uiagalelei, with few viewing him as the better quarterback option. What are your favorite memes you have seen about FSU football? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row FSU (@oldrownoles) Along with the “put Brock in” chant, many other memes have surfaced on social media, causing fans to share, laugh, and maybe even cry. For some comedic relief, I added the question in my survey, “What are your favorite memes you have seen about FSU football?” I wanted to know about the ones that existed as a distraction from the pain of FSU football. Most surveyors said their favorites revolved around Uiagalelei working at McDonald’s, people wearing bags on their heads at the games, and the fan who said he’d eat a cup of dog feces if we lost to Boston College. And, of course, all of the clever DJU nicknames. Whatever it may be, FSU fans are seeking solace in humor during a time of grave defeat.

The results I gathered pointed toward overall dissatisfaction with this season’s team. Whether it is because of poor coaching, players, or attitudes, the team isn’t where the fans believe it should be. However, many responders believed support was necessary for the team’s future success, even in the dark times.

This survey was conducted prior to this weekend’s game against California, so many stated that we have hit rock bottom, and the only place to go is up! And here we are with one win for the season! However you feel about FSU Football, we must continue to show our allegiance and support because that’s what it means to be a fan!

