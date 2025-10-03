What Your Niche On-Campus Study Spot Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a former carless student, FSU’s campus was my go-to study spot whenever I needed to finish that ten-page paper or complete those five chapters of notes my professor assigned. It doesn’t help, of course, that I can’t seem to get any schoolwork done at home — it’s something about how comfy my bed looks.

Because of this, I like to think I’ve become a professional at finding new study spots on campus (raise your hand if you also get bored after doing schoolwork in the same spot three times in a row). So, I’ve created a professional list of niche study spots on campus that, in my opinion, say something about you, the study-er. Of course, there’s no judgment at all. I’ve been all of these people at one point in my semester!

Heritage Museum in Dodd Hall

This study spot tells me that you want to be whimsical and mysterious. You’re trying to romanticize your studying, and you also saw a TikTok of the stained-glass windows. Yes, you’re a Harry Potter fan, obviously. You also might be wearing more than three rings on your fingers at this moment in time.

Proof at the Student Union

Studying at Proof tells me that you like having a routine. You probably bought a side of fries or another form of study appetizer to share with three friends. You get distracted easily, and your mom told you to play classical music when you’re studying because it “helps retain information better.” Bonus point: you love using the StairMaster.

The Williams Building Courtyard

You definitely love the feeling of the sun on your skin, and you don’t mind sweating a little while writing a paper. You actually might be immune to humidity! You brought your notebook to journal in, and your shoes were expensive and hard to break in, but you did it eventually.

Rooftop of the Student Services Building

You’re friends with the person who works at the front desk. You take pictures of sunsets to post on your Instagram story, and you only drink matcha, not coffee. You also like exploring new places and have probably gone on a hike or two (or three or four). The people at the post office see you religiously.

Landis Green Hammock Poles

You finally figured out how to rent a hammock from the Student Life Center (SLC). You do great on boats and cruises, and somehow you never get carsick. You have a huge water bottle that you carry everywhere, and sometimes it bangs against your shin or on doors. You’ve read Lolita, and you can fall asleep anywhere.

SuwanNee High Tops

You’re a freshman, and you probably have a stack of empty plates in front of you and are thinking about getting another slice of pizza. You don’t know how, but there’s always ketchup on the paper you’re using for notes. Ever since your friends joined you, you definitely haven’t gotten any schoolwork done.

The Dirac Starbucks

You love being around other people and hate having your own space. You’d rather touch elbows with a stranger for the next hour than be somewhere peaceful. You probably grew up in a quiet household, and this is your exposure therapy. You also think the Starbucks worker is cute; they put your drink in a venti instead of a grande and didn’t charge the difference.

The Chemical Sciences Laboratory Foyer

You like open spaces and don’t mind being stared at. You have time to kill, so you got a cold brew from the Dirac Starbucks. You also have fantastic style, and your hair is windswept and gorgeous. You’re the eldest child, and your parents talk about how proud they are of you wherever you go. Also, you probably get cold easily, so you bring a sweater everywhere.

Third Floor Patio of the Student Union

You’re either going to be out here for the next five minutes or the next three hours. You just ate a Panera Bread salad with onions and goat cheese for lunch, your coffee is an hour old, and your water bottle is bright pink with a long straw sticking out the top. You’re always fashionably late, never just late. You’re going to ponder whether you should go to your class in HCB or skip it since the weather’s so lovely (never skip that class).

EOAS Study Room

You like being alone, and you don’t mind the view of Tennessee Street; it’s sort of lovely when you don’t hear the traffic. You also like to people watch — some of these girls have great outfits on! You’re probably listening to Laufey or Clairo, and maybe even a little Drake. You have a huge paper due this weekend, and you waited until Friday to get started on it. I just know that your jewelry collection is every girl’s dream.

Maybe you don’t have a niche study spot, maybe you sincerely love studying at Strozier or Dirac! Maybe you like the first floor of the Student Union, sitting in booths at Starbucks and Panda Express, or you like watching the Panda Express line start to grow infinitely long while people wait for their Orange Chicken.

Either way, we all have our different campus spots!

