A Comprehensive Guide to the SLC Committees From a Dedicated Member

Have you ever found yourself bored on campus, wanting to be more involved but still trying to decide what exactly to get involved with? I was definitely in that boat for a while. Everyone pitched to me academic organizations, honor societies, and study groups. Really, I just wanted to do something fun!

Then, I discovered the Askew Student Life Center’s (ASLC) committees. I’ve been a member for a few semesters now and can confidently say joining was one of the best choices I made.

They’re responsible for organizing all the events that take place in the building. With so much going on, several moving parts are needed to keep everything organized. So many names get thrown around, which can be overwhelming. So, without further ado, here’s my comprehensive guide to the ASLC committees!

Film Committee

The Film Committee is responsible for voting on all the films that play in the Student Life Cinema. It’s organized into new releases, midnights, classics, and co-sponsors. Each category has a specific goal regarding the experience they hope movie-goers will have.

During committee meetings, members watch trailers, discuss the strengths and weaknesses of proposed films, and hold voting to decide what will be shown. It’s a great exercise to consider what experiences people besides yourself will have. “We vote for the campus, not ourselves,” is the committee motto for a good reason!

In my opinion, this committee is the simplest to become involved with! It’s easy to sit in on a meeting and see what they’re about if you don’t want to start voicing your opinions right away. But, I highly recommend you do so! You can get into some interesting discussions about film.

Gaming Committee

From video games to tabletops, the gaming committee is where enthusiasts of all kinds come together to keep the ASLC up to date on the latest releases. They’re responsible for helping decide what games are available on the building computers and consoles.

They also work to plan gaming-related events like the recent Mario Kart Co-Op party and Multiplayer Mondays. In addition to their frequent regular events, they also host some larger events a few times a year, like the Noles Play charity event and the Gaming Music Festival.

Special Events Committee

Special Events Committee puts on a variety of fun activities to fill the building. This is the committee for you if you’re interested in what goes on behind the scenes. They’re the go-to people for larger events in the building.

This committee puts on the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room nights. My favorite experiences on this committee are when they collaborate with the Gaming and Film Committees. Special Events collaborates with the other committees on pre-show events like karaoke, Lego parties, and crafting. It’s also a great place to go if you need volunteer hours.

Content Committee

Content Committee might be the right fit for you if you’re interested in writing articles or being a part of podcast recordings about popular media. They’re responsible for the union-approved blog “The Stargazer,” which publishes TV show, film, and game-related content, often featuring analyses. They also host The Sleeze, a podcast that interviews students and staff members and hosts discussions about pop culture.

AdCom and VidPro

The Advertisement and Communication (AdCom) and Video Production (VidPro) committees work differently than the other SLC committees. They’re entirely application-based, and I recommend that all budding creatives apply!

AdCom is responsible for all the graphics you see on the ASLC Instagram and the buttons, magnets, and stickers given out before showings. VidCom is in charge of making all of the trailers that play in the theater. If you have a passion for graphic design, marketing, or editing, these committees are definitely worth looking into!

Whether you’re a cinephile, gaming enthusiast, budding creative, or someone who enjoys a look behind the scenes — there’s a place in the committees for you! Being part of the ASLC committees is a gratifying experience that offers a lively and entertaining place to get involved. You can find more information about getting involved and meeting times on their Instagram and LinkTree!

