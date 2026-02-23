The Fate of Westcott Fountain: What Happens Next?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In case you didn’t know, on Feb. 12, the Student Body President, Carson Dale, sent out a formal statement regarding the Westcott Fountain, sadly announcing its closure until further notice, due to students climbing the fountain and jumping into the water. This can and has resulted in students sustaining injuries and having to be hospitalized after taking part in one of our most well-known traditions here on campus: the fountain throw.

Westcott’s history

Here at FSU, the fountain throw is a beloved tradition of ours. On their 21st birthday, when the clock strikes midnight, students are “thrown” into the fountain to celebrate. The fountain tradition has been around for decades, so much so that in 1965, FSU’s President Gordon Blackwell even participated in the tradition.

In short, it’s a very well-known part of the experience here at FSU, and even the president has expressed that he doesn’t want to go through with the permanent closing of the Westcott. In the email released by the student body president, Carson Dale, he states that, “He [President McCullough] understands what the Westcott Fountain means to students, and he has been willing to work with us to find a path forward.”

This isn’t the first time that Westcott has closed down. In late March of 2022, Westcott Fountain was closed due to maintenance issues. Within a week, a new sign was posted at the fountain, requesting students refrain from entering completely. Following this, students started a petition that received over 1,700 signatures. FSU reopened the fountain shortly after, still emphasizing that students are prohibited from climbing the fountain.

As of now, Westcott Fountain will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for graduation photos, meaning that, unfortunately, the beloved fountain throw tradition is still on hold.

What does this mean?

For many students, it means that the 21st celebration that they’ve been looking forward to has been taken away from them. Maybe you’re in this situation, worrying if you’ll still be able to have your fountain throw in time for your 21st.

The fountain throw isn’t just about being tossed into the water at midnight; it marks the important milestone of turning 21, surrounded by our friends and fellow Noles, and taking part in a moment that countless generations before us have experienced.

What can we do?

With so much uncertainty, well-deserved concern about the future of the fountain tradition, and the safety of FSU students, a solution is absolutely needed.

I personally believe that requiring students to register for their fountain throw, sign an agreement stating that they won’t engage in unsafe behavior, and remain aware of the risks associated with participating in the tradition is a viable solution. Additionally, posting added security around the fountain would help to ensure that students are safe and prevent any reckless behavior.

As a student, you can reach out to the FSU Student Government Association and make your voice heard respectfully. Whether that looks like signing a petition or even just engaging in conversations about how to keep the tradition alive safely, student involvement is what has made a difference in the past. In 2022, it was the voices of students then that helped to reopen the fountain, and it’ll likely be our voices now this time around.

At the same time, though, preserving both student safety and the integrity of the fountain has to be part of the conversation as well. Climbing the fountain is not only dangerous for students and those around them, but it also puts the integrity of the fountain itself at risk. If this tradition continues, we as students should be mindful of that.

The future of the fountain throw might be uncertain, but for now, all we can do is stay informed, use our voices, and hope that a path forward is found that honors both our safety and our tradition.

